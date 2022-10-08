‘My boyfriend insisted I abort his pregnancy, beat me till I lost 2 others’

“My boyfriend usually calls me ashewo (prostitute) and also a public toilet. He is always suspicious of my movements and is quick to mention the age difference between us because I’m older,” says Nkechi Ononiwu, a businesswoman before an Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Lagos State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner had approached the court, praying that it separate her and her boyfriend, Bright Ononiwu, whom she is co-habiting with on grounds of neglect, battery and infidelity.

“I informed him when he impregnated me. He initially denied being responsible.

“He later suggested that I went for an abortion stating that he was not ready to take up parental role. I refused and told him that it was against the doctrine of my church.

“He later confided in his sister who summoned me and asked me to keep the pregnancy, promising to inform their parents so that they could perform the necessary rites, but this didn’t happen even after I put to bed.

“When his people didn’t show up, he later suggested that I should move in with him which I did, not knowing that it was the beginning of my woes.

“Bright started resenting me and calling me all sorts of names due to the fact that I already had a child before I met him.

“I found out that he has gone back to his ex-girlfriend who is living on the same street with us. When I confronted him, he told me that she was the person he planned to marry before I got pregnant for him,” she stated.

The petitioner further told the court that the respondent was also in the habit of beating her over trivial issues, adding that he always came home late and would pick his other girlfriends’ calls at odd hours which was one of the reasons for their frequent fights.

Nkechi also stated that Bright always got mad and yelled at her for putting a password on her phone, adding that on two occasions he had beaten her which led to her losing her pregnancies.

She urged the court to allow her to have custody of the only child between them saying that in Igbo culture since he had not married her legally he had no claim to the child.

The respondent, Bright Ononiwu, told the court that he had been co-habiting with the petitioner since 2015 when she got pregnant for him and gave birth to their son.

“Since I have known her, she has been disrespectful and having affairs with different men.

“Nkechi is also a violent person. I have complained about this on several occasions, but she refused to change.





“She once picked up a knife to stab me and was locked up in the police cell after I reported her.

“I once saw a used condom in our home and she denied knowing anything about it when I confronted her.

“Nkechi puts a password on her phones and do hide things from me. Her movements are also suspicious.

“She lied that I neglected her. I care for her to the best of ability and show her love as it is expected of me. I don’t know what else she wants from me.

“I am okay with her request for divorce, she has embarrassed me enough in the public,” he said.

He urged the court to order the petitioner to grant him unhindered access to their son whenever he needs to see him.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case.

