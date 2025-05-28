How to Talk About Science Without Losing the Public: Lessons from 68 Countries

It is no secret that public trust in science has become one of the most hotly debated issues of our time—especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change debates, and vaccine skepticism. Headlines often proclaim a “crisis of trust” in scientists. But is this really the case?

A recent groundbreaking study I co-authored with over 240 researchers from around the world offers a surprising and hopeful answer: most people in most countries, including Nigeria, still trust scientists.

Published in Nature Human Behaviour and involving 71,922 people across 68 countries, this is the most extensive post-pandemic study on public trust in scientists. Our team wanted to understand not just how much people trust scientists, but also how this trust differs between countries, how it relates to political beliefs, and what the public expects scientists to prioritize in their work.

High Trust, But Room for Growth

Our results were encouraging. On a 5-point scale (where 1 = very low trust and 5 = very high trust), the global average trust level was 3.62—a moderately high score. Specifically, 78% of respondents believe scientists are qualified, 57% view them as honest, and 56% think they care about public well-being.

In Nigeria, trust in scientists was above the global average, contradicting assumptions that African publics are less trusting of science. This trust is a valuable asset, especially in countries tackling complex challenges like infectious diseases, poverty, and energy shortages.

Nigerians Want Scientists to Speak Up

People don’t just trust scientists—they also want them to speak up. Across the globe, 83% of respondents said scientists should talk more with the public. Support for this is exceptionally high in Nigeria.

Over half of the people we surveyed believe scientists should be more involved in policymaking. But here’s the issue: only 42% think scientists actually listen to public opinion. This shows there’s room for improvement. People are ready to engage with science, but they also want scientists to engage with them.

Whose Science? Whose Priorities?

Another key finding of our study concerns research priorities. Respondents were asked what scientific goals they believed should be prioritized. Unsurprisingly, improving public health, solving energy problems, and reducing poverty topped the list. However, many felt that scientists were instead prioritizing defense and military technology, which scored lowest in terms of public support.

This gap between public expectation and perceived scientific focus could erode trust over time. To truly earn and retain public trust, the scientific community must align more closely with societal needs. This is especially critical in the Global South, where basic needs and development challenges remain urgent.

Politics and Science: A Complex Relationship

While previous studies, especially in the United States and Europe, suggest that political ideology strongly shapes trust in scientists, with conservatives typically expressing lower trust, our study found that this relationship varies widely worldwide.

In Nigeria and many other African countries, trust in scientists did not follow a clear left–right political divide. In fact, religiosity—which is often thought to be at odds with science—was associated with higher trust in many Muslim-majority countries like Nigeria, Turkey, and Bangladesh. This challenges the idea that science and religion are always in conflict.

What This Means for Nigeria

This research provides several takeaways for Nigeria. First, we must invest more in science communication and public engagement, especially in local languages and through trusted community leaders. Second, Nigerian scientists must make deliberate efforts to reflect the priorities of the public, focusing research on pressing issues such as maternal health, food insecurity, and climate adaptation.

Third, policymakers should recognize the trust that already exists and leverage scientific expertise in national decision-making. Public trust provides fertile ground for policies informed by evidence, not ideology or speculation.

What Can Be Done?

Ultimately, trust is not a given—it must be earned and maintained. The message from this study is simple: public trust in scientists is not broken. But scientists must earn that trust every day by being open, honest, and working on the issues people care most about.

We also found that some people feel left out of science. Many believe scientists ignore them. That needs to change. Scientists must create space for dialogue, especially with young people, rural communities, and those who may not have access to higher education.

Final Thoughts

Science affects everyone, from the food we eat to the air we breathe to the policies that shape our lives. If we want science to have a positive impact, it must stay connected to the people it serves.

As a Nigerian scientist and co-author of this global study, this is the time to rebuild the bridge between science and society. We’ve seen that trust still exists. Now it’s up to all of us—scientists, media, and citizens—to build on that trust.

You can explore the complete data from our study using this public dashboard: www.tisp-manylabs.com/explore-tisp-data .

About the Author:

Suleiman Abdulsalam is a Nigerian sustainability researcher and co-author of “Trust in Scientists and Their Role in Society Across 68 Countries.” He holds a Master’s Degree in Global Affairs with a Major in Sustainable Development from the University of Notre Dame and an MSc in Collective Intelligence from Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco. He was also a former research consultant at the International Food Policy Research Institute, USA.