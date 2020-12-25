One arrested over abduction of Oyo lawmaker’s sister in Ibadan

THE Oyo State police command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect over the abduction of Mrs Jumoke Babalola Oludele, a sister to a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Sunkanmi Babalola.

According to a statement by state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Friday, the arrested suspect is currently being quizzed by personnel of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) of the command.

Fadeyi said Oludele, 35, was arrested while returning from her shop by gunmen on Monday.

“The suspect is currently being quizzed to obtain useful information. Efforts are also been intensified to rescue the hostage and also arrest the culprits,” Fadeyi said.

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on 'e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime' on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

