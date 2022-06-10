Muslim students win N1m in MSSN-Lagos quiz competition

WINNERS have emerged at the maiden edition of the Lagos Intellectual Quiz Competition (LIQC) organised by the Muslim Students› Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit.

This is as stakeholders in the education sector asked government at all levels to prioritise quality education.

The grand finale of the event, held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, on Saturday, was attended by leaders and members of the Lagos State Area Unit of the MSSN.

The keenly contested competition saw Majisa Okunade from Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Surulere and Moosa Akintunde, a student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Bajulaye, Somolu, emerging champions in the senior and junior categories respectively.

Also, Muhammad Ajuwon from Agidingbi Senior Secondary School, Ikeja, and Muhammad Isu, another student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Bajulaye, Somolu, took the first and second runner-up positions for the senior category.

The junior category finalists were Khawlah Bello from Excelsior Islamic Schools, Satellite Town, Amuwo Odofin (first runner-up) and Nimotallah Ibrahim, Odumola Junior Secondary School, Epe (second runner-up).





The winners in both categories went home with N200,000 each. While the first runners-up received N140,000 each, and the second runners-up went home with N100,000 each. Other consolation prizes were also awarded.

Head, Organising Committee of LIQC, Mr Kamaldeen Abiona, said the edition started with preliminaries across the local government areas in the state.

In a speech, the Amir of the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Malam Miftahudeen Thanni, lamented the continuing decline in the quality of education in Nigeria.

“Undoubtedly, quality education has eluded our great nation, Nigeria. Quality and free education is almost made impossible or is now a tale of the past as various setbacks have been witnessed in the sector over the years. It is an eyesore that the quality of education has totally dropped,” Thanni said.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Saheed Amzat, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zedcrest Capitals, also advocated quality education in the country.

