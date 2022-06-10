All genuine Muslims are saddened by Owo church massacre, says Ibadan cleric, Sheikh AbdulKareem

AN Ibadan, Oyo State-based cleric, Sheikh Tajudeen AbdulKareem Al-Adaby, has described last Sunday’s attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, in which many worshippers were massacred, as a tragedy that left all Ahlus Sunnah, Muslims whose beliefs and teachings are truly in accordance with the Noble Qur’an, Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad and his Noble Companions, with heavy hearts.

Sheikh AbdulKareem, popularly known as Baba l’Agbeni, also said that all true Muslims are vehement in their condemnation of the killing.

The cleric stated these while reacting, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, to the brutal church attack that has attracted global condemnation.

According to him, the hearts and prayers of all genuine Muslims are with the families of the murdered and injured victims as well as the government and people of Ondo State.

Sheikh AbdulKareem, who is the founder of Khayrul Adaby Arabic and Islamic Institute, Apete, Ibadan, described the attack as barbaric, saying it was surprising that such an incident happened in the South-West which, he said, is reputed for enjoying high degrees of interconnectedness, mutual respect and tolerance between Muslims and Christians.

“Unlike some other parts of the country, Muslims and Christians are interconnected with one another in the South-West. There is hardly any family in this region that does not have a mix of Muslim and Christian members. In view of this, we mourn with our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters at this very sad moment. We don’t want occurrences like this again in our land.





“I use this opportunity to also condemn the murder of a pregnant Muslim woman, Harira and her four children in Anambra State. We call on the authorities in the country to redouble their efforts and ensure that tragedies like this that leave bad taste in the mouth are forestalled,” he said.

The cleric urged all Nigerians and people around the world to unite in condemning the Owo attack as a satanic act perpetrated by evil people and avoid any temptation to give the incident any religious colouration.

