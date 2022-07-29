Muslim scholars’ group counsels critics of same-faith presidential ticket

THE Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CONYORMS) has risen in defence of the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field two Muslims, Senators Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as its candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

CONYORMS, at a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, addressed by its president general, Sheikh Abdulrasheed Mayaleke, urged critics to desist from objecting to the composition of the ruling party’s ticket but instead concentrate on the “unassailable competencies” of Tinubu and Shettima.

It also described the choice of the two former governors as “most appropriate and well deserved.”

The group justified its stance by citing some states where Nigerians were or are being ruled by Christian governors and deputy governors without objection from Muslims.

According to the group, a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a Christian, had a Christian deputy in the person of Chief (Mrs) Olusola Obada and the Muslims in the state did not complain.

CONYORMS said that the incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, a Christian, has a Christian deputy.

It added that the governor-elect of the state, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who is a Christian, also has a Christian deputy.

CONYORMS said it was shocked by the criticisms that had trailed the choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

Mayaleke, flanked by Professor Abideen Olaiya, Dr Dawud Amoo Alaga, Sheikh Abdulfatai Sanni, Mr Abdulwaheed Olowonjaye and Mr Abdulganiy Sahid Olaide, added that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has a Christian as his deputy but the Muslims in the state were not complaining.

He said: “The Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria is alarmed at the hypocritical public outcry by a section of Christian leaders and followers against the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

“Unfortunately, people who are supposed to be moral guides for a united and prosperous nation have now become agents of opposition parties.

“We are greatly shocked at the height of the prejudice being expressed by opposition parties masquerading under different names or groups.

“It is therefore compelling to remind and enlighten well-meaning Nigerians about the potential of these great candidates who are of unassailable competencies.

“At this juncture, Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars of Nigeria finds it imperative to assert that the choice of Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Tinubu is most appropriate and well deserved.”





