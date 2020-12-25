Muslim group greets Christians, cautions against attacks

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has felicitated Christians in the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

The organisation urged the security agencies to protect places of worship during the Yuletide.

MURIC’s Christmas message was relayed through a press statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The organisation said it felicitated all Christians in Nigeria as they mark 2020 Christmas, saying, “We share with them the aura of festivity and wish them a merry Christmas.”

“We urge the security agencies to ensure adequate protection for places of worship and all law abiding citizens during the Yuletide, particularly in view of the alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) concerning the plan being made by unscrupulous elements to carry out series of bombings at this period.

“By the same token, we charge Nigerians to be security conscious and to report any suspicious person to the security agencies. People inside or around churches and mosques should be on the lookout for strange faces as well as abandoned vehicles, bags and packages. Such items should not be touched but reports should be lodged with the authorities with immediate effect.

“We call on Nigerians to spend the period in sober reflection and to pray for the safe return of Leah Sharibu in particular, the Chibok girls and all other captives in general. Nigerians are also requested to spend the Christmas period praying for the return of peace, security and economic stability to the country.

“As we strive lawfully for the realisation of Allah-given fundamental human rights of Nigerian Muslims, MURIC will not be swayed from the path of love for fellowmen, tolerance, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence, all in an atmosphere of mutual respect.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Muslim group greets Christians Muslim group greets Christians

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Muslim group greets Christians Muslim group greets Christians

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE