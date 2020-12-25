9-year-old wins FUMCI prize for best Qur’an reciter

NINE-YEAR-OLD Nuroh Nasir has emerged the overall winner of the 2020 edition of the Children Award for Excellence in Qur’an Recitation and Islamic Practice organised by the Faith Unites Muslims Charity Initiatives (FUMCI), which was held in Lagos last Sunday.

Nuroh, who represented Ketu, Alapere in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, had won the 2019 edition of the competition.

This year, she defeated 31 other contestants from the five divisions of Lagos State to clinch the grand prize of N100,000 and other prizes.

The sixth edition of the annual competition, which was themed ‘Recipe for the Making of Godly Children’, was organised in conjunction with the Rt Hon Adeyemi Sabit Ikuforiji Foundation, under the spiritual guidance of Sheikh AbdulRazak Mubasir Aafaakala.

Contestants drawn from the five divisions of the state competed for prizes in five categories, Adab, Salat, Fiqh, Qur’an and Hadeeth.

In his lecture, the Mudir, Darul-Naim Schools, Sheikh AbdulMajeed Imran Eleha, highlighted the choice of religious and morally upright spouse as one of the steps in the upbringing of righteous children.

“Couples that desire righteous children must carefully select their partners. The kind of partner you chose and the moral uprightness and the level of religiosity of both partners are the sole determinant of the kind of children you will beget. You must make findings about the family background with special focus on how religious they are in that family.

“Less emphasis should be placed on beauty, wealth and influence but we should be on the lookout for our prospective partner’s closeness to Allah in worship because whatever his/her inadequacies are will be taken care of by the religion. So, if you desire a righteous child, go for a man or woman that has both religion and good moral.

“The second step is for Nikkai to be organised according to the dictates of the shariah. This entails the intending husband with his family to seek the consent of the parents of the woman in marriage in the presence of witnesses from both families. The consent of the parents is very important.

“The third requirement for a righteous child after Nikkai is for the husband to supplicate to Allah for the good of the marriage and ward off all evils. This is the Sunnah of the Prophet. All these three steps are to be taken prior to rearing children,” the scholar said.

During the presentation of prizes to winners, the Amir of FUMCI, Ustadh AbdulMuiz Zubayr, commended all the contestants for their brilliance and praised their parents for exposing them to the knowledge of Islam and the Qur’an.

Zubayr identified lack of adequate understanding of the Qur’an and the hadeeth of Prophet Muhammad as one of the causes of moral decadence among Muslim children and youths.

He said, “I commend all the winners in all the five categories, particularly in the Qur’an and Hadeeth categories, for the display of excellent recitation skills in Qur’an recitation and commentary on Hadeeth.

Other winners in other categories – Zainab Akinola (Salat), Umar Akinola (Qur’an), Haleemah Mohammed (Adab) and AbdulMalik Quasim (Fiqh) – were presented with prizes ranging from cash to home appliances.

