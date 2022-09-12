Musiq Bank signs new Talent ‘Brown Joel’

The Musiq Bank company today unveils ‘Brown Joel’ as it’s newly signed artiste alongside the release of his two singles ‘Omo Logo’ And ‘Peace’.

The record label and entertainment servicing company are led by skilled young music business executives that have shown track records of nurturing and developing premium artistes for stardom, as well providing high level entertainment services for Africa and the global market.

Brown Joel is an Afro fusion singer and songwriter that, according to him, creates music from his heart and communicates happy moment that awakens the spirit, mind and body.

With a targeted fan base of the trending generation (Gen-Z) of pop culture, Agubosim Favour Brown now known as Brown Joel is a virtuoso and performer that is ready to entertain his listeners.

