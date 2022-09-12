Need to review law on Lagos setbacks, offstreet fees

Letters
By
Wither Ogbomoso NBA’s N2m loan On adverts adverts for citizenship Fight Rising cost On education A region Why religion Rebuilding the nation Equipping the police poverty We need foreign intervention, On teenage pregnancy, On Muslim-Muslim, Nigeria 2023, On actions and inactions on Owo attack, loan lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

It is condemnable that the Lagos State Government will enact a law authorising Lagos Parking Authority to demand outrageous permit fees for setbacks (offstreet) parking and I call on Governor Babajide Sanwo’Olu, to ask the Lagos State House of Assembly to revoke or review the law immediately in the overall interests of the state’s citizenry.

The parking permits fee is not in tandem with the economic realities in the country; paying such outrageous fees would further impoverish the people the government claim to be catering for, particularly the property owners who are already paying annual tenets and land rates to Lagos State Government

The Lagos Parking Authority, in letters to landlords and organizations, was demanding from them N80, 000 for one slot, N240, 000 for three slots plus N50,000 non-refundable administrative/processing fees for setbacks (offstreet) parking from landlords and business organisations.

Introduction of setback/ offstreet parking by the state government at this period is the height of insensitivity to the yearnings and sufferings of the people because it would skyrocket both house rents and office accommodations.

Will the parking fees replace tenement rates?  The parking is unfair because there are many house owners living in their homes without renting them out. Shouldn’t they park their vehicles in their homes?

Even if the government wants to collect such fees, it should be very minimal and not the type of outrageous fees being demanded by the Lagos Parking Authority from many landlords and property owners who are struggling to make ends meet or organisations struggling to pay their staff salaries.

Government should not push the people to the wall, but make laws with human face. Also, Governor Sanwo’Olu should expedite action on the repairs of Apongbon flyover road as it is causing a lot of discomfort for Lagosians plying the road.

We call on the governor to face governance and put aside politicking. Lagosians will judge him by the quality of service he rendered to them come 2023.

 

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos

 

You might also like
Letters

The Lagos flood

Letters

Ekiti must reenact Lagos example

Letters

Of Lagos and street hawking law

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More