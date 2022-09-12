Need to review law on Lagos setbacks, offstreet fees

It is condemnable that the Lagos State Government will enact a law authorising Lagos Parking Authority to demand outrageous permit fees for setbacks (offstreet) parking and I call on Governor Babajide Sanwo’Olu, to ask the Lagos State House of Assembly to revoke or review the law immediately in the overall interests of the state’s citizenry.

The parking permits fee is not in tandem with the economic realities in the country; paying such outrageous fees would further impoverish the people the government claim to be catering for, particularly the property owners who are already paying annual tenets and land rates to Lagos State Government

The Lagos Parking Authority, in letters to landlords and organizations, was demanding from them N80, 000 for one slot, N240, 000 for three slots plus N50,000 non-refundable administrative/processing fees for setbacks (offstreet) parking from landlords and business organisations.

Introduction of setback/ offstreet parking by the state government at this period is the height of insensitivity to the yearnings and sufferings of the people because it would skyrocket both house rents and office accommodations.

Will the parking fees replace tenement rates? The parking is unfair because there are many house owners living in their homes without renting them out. Shouldn’t they park their vehicles in their homes?

Even if the government wants to collect such fees, it should be very minimal and not the type of outrageous fees being demanded by the Lagos Parking Authority from many landlords and property owners who are struggling to make ends meet or organisations struggling to pay their staff salaries.

Government should not push the people to the wall, but make laws with human face. Also, Governor Sanwo’Olu should expedite action on the repairs of Apongbon flyover road as it is causing a lot of discomfort for Lagosians plying the road.

We call on the governor to face governance and put aside politicking. Lagosians will judge him by the quality of service he rendered to them come 2023.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos