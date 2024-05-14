Renowned American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder has officially been granted Ghanaian citizenship. The ceremony took place at the Jubilee House in Accra, where President Akufo-Addo presided over the proceedings.

President Akufo-Addo praised Stevie Wonder’s outstanding contributions to music and unrelenting commitment to the African diaspora.

He emphasised that Stevie Wonder’s music has been a source of inspiration to generations of Ghanaians and Africans worldwide and that his visit to Ghana would help to strengthen the ties between Africa and its diaspora.

Born Stevland Morris, but globally celebrated as Stevie Wonder, the legendary artist took the Oath of Allegiance and was presented with his Certificate of Citizenship, marking his formal induction as a citizen of Ghana.

This notable event follows Stevie Wonder’s announcement three years ago of his intention to move to Ghana.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Grammy-winning artist expressed his desire to relocate due to the escalating racial tensions in the United States.

He emphasised his commitment to creating a better future for his descendants, highlighting his belief in the opportunities and peace that Ghana offers.

Stevie Wonder also expressed deep gratitude, joy, and honour bestowed upon him.

According to him, he has been drawn to Ghana’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality, and he is thrilled to now call himself a Ghanaian citizen.

