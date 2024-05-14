A middle-aged man was reportedly apprehended at a bank in Dadin Kowa town, Jos South, Plateau state, Nigeria, on May 13, 2024.
He was found with belts packed with what appeared to be a Suicide Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (SPBIED).
Vigilante security at the bank prevented the attack after spotting the suspect and apprehending him before he could detonate the device.
An angry mob demanded his immediate execution, but he was taken to the police station for investigation.
It is unclear if the suspect is linked to the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) or Boko Haram.
