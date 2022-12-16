Music, kids and family entertainment set to wow fans at Wonderland Lagos

Paramount Africa’s kid, family and youth entertainment channel brands, Nickelodeon and MTV Base have finalised a media partnership and sponsorship management deal with Magic Moment Entertainment Limited, the organisers of Wonderland Lagos.

Wonderland Lagos, a fun event for families and friends, will be held from December 15 to January 2, 2023, at the Eko Energy City, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to the organisers, it will be 19 days of endless fun for everyone.

The co-founder of Magic Moment Entertainment Limited and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, commented on the partnership saying, “We are excited to have Nickelodeon and MTV Base join the inaugural edition of Wonderland Lagos. The unique and collaborative relationship we have built with the Nickelodeon brand over the years has been instrumental in making this partnership possible. Together, we look to welcome and excite kids and families at Wonderland Lagos.”

Vincent Emokpaire, the co-founder of Magic Moment Entertainment Limited and CEO, Octoplus Marketing Group, added, “We are also pleased to have MTV Base partner with us for the Wonder X experience taking place at Wonderland Lagos. The brand brings just the trendy, youthful spirit we needed for this much anticipated event.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, the Country Manager of Paramount Africa (Nigeria) said, “Our partnership with Wonderland Lagos not only creates an opportunity for us to connect with, entertain and excite our loyal fans and diverse audience pool, it also enables us to demonstrate the value we bring with our sponsorship management and media partnership capacity. We are keen to sustain the amazing spirit of collaboration and working relationship we have built with the Balmoral Group over the years and look to be part of the success story of the inaugural edition of Wonderland Lagos.”

Wonder X will feature appearances from Nigerian and global music talents such as Olamide, PSquare, DaBaby and more.