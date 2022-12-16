…and Spotify wrapped up 2022 in grand style

Last week Thursday, Spotify wrapped up the year in Nigeria with its biggest event in the country yet. The party was in celebration of ‘Wrapped’, the streaming platform’s annual look at the songs, playlists, artists and albums that defined the year in music. For one night only at the Hall in Victoria Island, Spotify brought together the cream of Nigerian media, influencers, music industry practitioners, artists and fans to celebrate the many wins and milestones that took Afrobeats to the world this year.

The night’s host was the masterful MC and media personality, Sheye Banks, who broke the ice and kept guests engaged, hyping up the crowd and putting down his best dance moves. The night featured a seemingly endless slew of revolving dance sessions, with guests taking the stage to show off their moves and dance to the year’s biggest songs. Filled cups and glasses provided fuel for the night, courtesy of Bombay Sapphire.

Enioluwa, the Gen Z darling and social media influencer, got fans on the purple carpet talking about their 2022 Wrapped insights, uncovering many interesting stories that confirmed Nigerians’ love for their local sounds and artists. Guests also had the opportunity to freeze the night in time, creating visual moments in the creative photo booths at the venue.

Music on the night was kicked off by DJ Tohbadt who took guests on a trip from Lagos to Jo’burg and back, with a mix of Afrobeats and Amapiano tunes. The evening then took on more life when multi-hyphenate DJ, Spinall delivered an amazing set, built around his hit collaborations, including Palazzo, one of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2022, according to Spotify’s Wrapped data. Nigerian artistes, Skales and Reekado Banks also made appearances on the night, much to the excitement of their fans.

Closing out the event, Spotify’s Head of PR and Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, Michelle Atagana said, “Wrapped is our biggest fan moment of the year. We wanted to celebrate the Afrobeats journey, the big wins of the past year and we’re glad to continue to elevate the experience for artistes and fans alike.”