Music Business Academy announces faculty members and women’s fund

Nigerian talent management company, iManage Africa has announced the faculty members for the 2021 edition of its Music Business Academy. This year’s edition of the program, which is in partnership with digital music business information and strategy company, Music Ally will see a line-up of accomplished individuals drawn from different sectors of the economy serve on the advisory board.

The board members include the CEO of Robert Taylor Media Ltd., Bukola George-Taylor; Assistant Head of the Westminster School Of Arts, Kienda Hoji; Head of Lottoking, Fola Olatunji-David; and leading African investor, Subomi Plumptre among others.

Additionally, iManage Africa also announced that it has set up a fund to encourage women’s participation in the program this year. According to CEO and Founder of the company, Godwin Tom, the women’s fund was inspired by the unexpected turnout of female participants at the last programme, and a need to create a more inclusive music industry.

Curated by Godwin Tom in collaboration with Carlos Chirinos-Espin Ph.D of the New York University’s Music Business Programme, the academy is intended to further the efforts of building a more informed and empowered workforce for the African entertainment industry. MBA for Africa 2021 will provide curriculum, internship opportunities, and modules for its students that will be heralded by a faculty consisting of key entertainment players and business executives from across the globe.

Speaking on the academy and its goals, Godwin Tom who has managed some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry said, “When I started out in this industry, there was nowhere to learn about the business and so I, like many of my peers, had to make so many mistakes and it took me years to realise I had been doing so many things wrong.”

“This programme,” he continued, “will change that for younger ones coming and even for those already in the business. There are over 1200 universities on the continent and none offers music business as a course, yet. We are hoping that this effort causes a shift across Africa.”

Anthony Churchman, the Commercial Director at Music Ally said, “Music Ally is delighted to be partnering with iManage Africa to build and support the next generation of African music business entrepreneurs. Combining a global industry standard vocational curriculum, delivered by a passionate team sensitive to local dynamics, Music Business Academy Africa will ignite new career opportunities and set this vibrant musical continent on the path to reach its full potential.”

Dr. Carlos who, along with Godwin Tom, developed the curriculum added, “Nigeria boasts an amazing amount of musical talent. Investing in the next generation of music business managers and entrepreneurs will develop the music industry and contribute to the social and economic growth of Nigeria.”

