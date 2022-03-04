Murder of seven persons in Imo community, Lawmaker exonerates self

A lawmaker in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Heclus Cyriacus Okoro has completely denied the report linking him up with the recent murder of 7 indegines in Mmahu community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Hon. Okoro representing Ohaji/Egbema state constituency in a chat with members of Niger Delta Media Forum (NDMF) categorically said that he has no hand in the incident at all.

This is contrary to blackmail and speculations in the media pointing an accusing finger at his involvement in such a dastardly act of killing innocent citizens of the community.

He recalled how the crisis between the two raval cult groups identified as De-well and De-gbam started over a land dispute in the community resulted in the killing of 7 indegines of the community describing it as very unfortunate.

According to him the existing land dispute between the two families which eventually sparked off the rival cult clash in the community started since 2008 before his election as lawmaker.

He said while the leader of De-Gbam cult group is one of the prison escapees identified as Osy who happened to come one of the families in dispute with another family, the leader of De- Well cult group is Tony Okanne also from the another raval family adding that since the clash started, both groups have shaded blood of innocent souls in the community.

Hon. Heclus Chairnan House Committee on Oil and Gas and ISOPADEC said that a lot of measures have being adopted since his emergence as lawmaker to tackle insecurity in the communitues and his constituency.

He said that the essence is purely to ameliorate all forms of crisis and insecurity in the area.

He enumerated some of the communities he has attended to their security situations to include Ilile Community where some hoodlums invaded the community and killed many people, Umuapu Community where a constituent was kidnapped and killed after paying ransom, Ihie, Obitti among others.

Other areas are Ochia vs Ilile and oil company land dispute, Assa and Obile Communities town Union leadership crisis, Obosima tussle, Etekwuru palaver down to the present Mmahu cult clash and other Communities which he waded into with much commitment that have been aiding security operations.

On the challenges facing him, Hon. Heclus attested to the fact that it has not being easy for him as a lagislator from the oil bearing communities because of the ranging forms of court cases, the community crisis, as well as the visible Political disunity in the Council amounting to sabotage of all meaningful efforts.

He however identified some motions and bills he made in the floor of the house that have made impact on his constituents and the Constituency at large, such as motion for Oil companies to have GMoU with host Communities, motion for electrification of Ohaji-Egbema and other motions and bills that are yet to gain Executive assent.

Other achievements include Covid-19 intervention, water scheme project, electricity project in Egbema axis, Covid-19 loan programme, skill acquisition programme, ongoing market project at Awarra and Umuokanne Communities, renovation of churches, registration of WAEC and JAMB for constituents, the building of houses for indigents homes, health care outreach and other projects that will be completed soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…