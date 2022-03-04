Good governance panacea for security, development, says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has identified good governance as the basic parameter for effective security and economic development in areas bedeviled with insecurity and underdevelopment.

The Governor stated this at the public presentation of “Africa’s Security Challenges in the 21st Century,” a book written by a former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran.

Fayemi, commended the author for serving the country with excellence, competence and exemplary conduct as a federal minister, Ambassador and Public Servant in many respect.

He pointed out that security and welfare remain the primary responsibility of government and aligned with the author’s belief that security should be seen beyond national security to human and personal security.

He commended Adeniran for encapsulating in his book not only the various dimension of security challenges in Africa but for also bringing to bear his pragmatic experience in dealing with issue of conflict management, conflict resolution, national security, security sector governance and other aspects.

According to him, “The encapsulation of the various dimension of security in Africa, particularly security challenges in our continent, regional, national, regime and personal in the book underscores the essence to which Professor Adeniran had worked in this particular area of academic study.

“He has also brought to bear his academic knowledge, pragmatic practical experience of dealing with these issues of conflict management, conflict resolution, national security, security sector governance and several other aspect in this work.

“I want to commend our professor and teacher for offering the world this unique work of his deep reflection.

“It is obvious that without security there can be no development, and without development there can be no security what stand at the interception of security and development is good governance. When we have good governance, we will have security and we will have development.”

Also the Vice chancellor of Ekiti State University, Professor Eddy Olanipekun who reviewed the book, disclosed that the book identifies the essence of good governance, respect for rule of law, justice, technology, intelligence, wealth creation and elimination of poverty as critical to combating Africa security challenges.

The VC said the book reflected the current challenges in the global space and mentioned the need for the book to be translated to other international languages and made available to world leaders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…