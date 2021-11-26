Murder of OAU MBA student: Declare Raheem Adedoyin wanted, Ajulo tells police

The family of Timothy Adegoke Oludare, the murdered Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) MBA student, have through their legal representative, Kayode Ajulo & Co stated, on Thursday, that they seek justice for the dead and respite for the deceased’s family, they also take the liberty to maintain that the Osun State Government owes them some explanations, asking for the requisites of issuance of hospitality license to some business concerns in the state.

The family stated that perhaps several mishaps and misfortunes would have been aborted and queried why the Nigerian Police has not declared the Raheem Adedoyin, the son of Dr Rahman Adedoyin wanted for this ignominious, monstrous and gruesome acts since the Osun State Commissioner of Police, stated that he was identified as the one who dumped the corpse of the Late Timothy Adegoke in the bush.

According to them, “what still befuddles the minds of those who care to know is that up till the time of this piece, the Nigerian Police, particularly the Osun State Police Command has failed to do so; for reasons best known to them. Of more interest is the intriguing statement made by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, wherein Dr Rahman Adedoyin’s son, Raheem Adedoyin was identified as the one who dumped the corpse of the Late Timothy Adegoke in the bush.

“While we welcome this development with keen interest, one would readily expect the Nigerian Police to immediately declare the said Raheem Adedoyin wanted for this ignominious, monstrous and gruesome acts, but what still befuddles the minds of those who care to know is that up till the time of this piece, the Nigerian Police, particularly the Osun State Police Command has failed to do so; for reasons best known to them. As event unfolds, we are resolute on ensuring that justice is done and anyone found wanting will face the wrath of the law within the limits permissible by the law,” Ajulo said.

He added that the past few days have been trailed with a series of episodes and reports with respect to the strange death of Timothy Adegoke Oludare from different quarters and not unusually, among rumour peddlers, adding that considering the circumstances of the disingenuously orchestrated murder of Oludare, the law enforcement agency whose primary duty is to protect lives of citizens ought to exert the same energy invested in trailing and arresting suspected secessionists in arresting Mr Raheem Adedoyin, who is allegedly at large.

“While one wonders whether the labelling of Raheem Adedoyin as a prime suspect is a game plan to unclamp Dr Rahman Adedoyin, a panoptic appraisal of the whole saga will reveal nothing more than an attempt by some dark sections to allow glittering externalities to subvert the core of genuine probing and discreet investigations in the guise to pervert the cause of justice which we shall definitely refute. Now that the Police know so much, it is time to start asking more questions: Why has Raheem Adedoyin not been declared wanted and an intelligence team churned out to arrest him?

“Why did the hoteliers break into the Late Timothy Adegoke’s room on the first night when he actually paid for two nights at the hotel? Why have not the suspects been charged before a Court of Competent record as prescribed by the Constitution?

“Without doubt, it must be clear to those who still have eyes to see and a conscience which is alive, that the credibility of the Nigerian Police Force at such a crucial time like this depends in large measure on their handling of this present case where some persons have declared themselves as the untouchables!

“For the enlightenment of those who either forget to remember or remember to forget, it must be noted that anyone, including legal representatives who attempt to hastily justify the cause of death of late Timothy Adegoke Oludare and exculpate the suspects are liable to be prosecuted as accessories after the facts,” he emphasised.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.