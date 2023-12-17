Five persons lost their lives on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in different auto crashes on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Three persons were reported dead, while seven others sustained injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Conoil filling station axis on the highway on Saturday night.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the incident occurred at 9:23 pm and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration numbers RLG 846 XA and a trailer marked JJN 32 YX.

She stated that the accident was caused by speeding, which led to the loss of control on the part of the bus driver, while adding that a total of 18 people, which comprised 16 men and two women, were involved in the accident.

In the same vein, two persons died in a lone accident, while one other sustained injury a few meters after Iperu bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The FRSC attributed overspeeding and loss of control which led the driver to run into a drainage by the roadside.

Okpe added that three persons were involved in the accident which comprised two men and a woman, saying that the two men died while the woman sustained injuries.

“One vehicle was involved with registration number JJJ 25 HS, a Toyota car, silver color,” she said.

