Opposition political parties, under the umbrella of the “Coalition of United Political Parties” (CUPP), alleged on Sunday a plot to validate the defections of 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. The purpose of this alleged scheme is to facilitate the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Addressing the media in Abuja, Mr Peter Ameh, the National Secretary of the Coalition, vowed that the opposition political parties would resist the plot. He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and save the nation’s growing democracy.

The group claimed to have intercepted credible intelligence and a draft ruling purportedly written by a judge. They further alleged that the draft verdict was currently circulating on the web and would be delivered on Monday or within the week through a secret application filed in court after the close of business between Thursday and Friday last week.

Mr. Ameh stated that the suit, with reference FHC/ABJ/CS/1681/2023, aimed to declare the defecting members of the Rivers State House of Assembly as bonafide lawmakers.

CUPP pledged to report any judge delivering such a judgment to the National Judicial Council (NJC). The group also urged heads of security agencies to steer clear of the political crisis and ensure the protection of government institutions, especially the Rivers State Government.

According to the group, “We have intercepted credible intelligence and seen a draft copy of a ruling purportedly written by a judge (name withheld) of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The ruling, currently in circulation on the web, is scheduled to be delivered on Monday or within the week through a secret application filed in court after the close of business between Thursday and Friday (last week).

“It is surprising how they were able to file the suit, follow through the process of registration and assignment of the suit within 24 hours. Now it is before the judge scheduled to assume jurisdiction as a vacation judge on Monday, December 18, 2023, who has drafted a ruling to be delivered on the same day, undermining democratic principles and constitutional governance, shared in a WhatsApp forum.

“Certainly, the content of the ruling would order that those who defected to the APC remain members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and their seats cannot be declared vacant.

“It might also interest you to know that part of the ruling is to the effect that His Excellency Sim Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, an Ijaw man, cannot present any budget before the State House of Assembly led by its Speaker Edison Ehie, except before the defectors.

“We are also aware that the entire agenda is to ensure that Governor Fubara is removed from office within the next 10 days via a Kangaroo ruling made ex parte.

“They will say if he is dissatisfied, let him go to court, a slogan which some state actors have adopted to back their nefarious illegality and oppression of the Rule of Law.

“We are saying that this will mark the end of Nigeria’s democracy if we cross that line because Nigerians are not fools. No one perpetrates illegality and thinks they can get away with it.

“Let us also draw the attention of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the President of the Court of Appeal, as well as all heads of National Security Agencies, Foreign Mission, International Communities, and those who love democracy to what we are saying.

“We urge Nigerians to please march in your numbers and go to the Federal High Court of Nigeria, sitting in Abuja at Court Eight (on Monday) and see whether he will read and deliver the draft ruling line to line, which is already within the public domain.”

