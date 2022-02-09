Muiz Banire, SAN

Long before he was admitted into the Inner Bar as a Silk in 2015, Muiz Adeyemi Banire, was already a household name in the legal circle and political community. Mushin Olowogbowo-born Banire, born on 6th October 1966, has packed a lot into his 56 years on the earth, which has seen him to major political appointments and legal honours.

A member of the National Judicial Council, National Legal Adviser to multiple political parties of progressives’ hue, Banire is the quintessential professional-in-politics, who holds law dear, despite the allure of public office.

As a SAN, he has stepped up his calling as a teacher, both in the classroom and the larger society, creating different platforms, to draw youth into national dialogue and engaging discourse on the way forward for a generation that needs genuine role models outside the rot created by professional politicians.

A straight shooter, he revels in law being a weapon for social justice, the conviction he probably picked up at the Legal Aid Council and the chambers of the legendary Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Banire, likely to end a professor of law, is a delight in his element as a lawyer, politician, administrator, activist and teacher, especially when there are oppressive institutions, to stand against.