‘Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park Gombe project in progress’

The Gombe State Government has said that the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park project, being executed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is earnestly in progress.

Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe State, Ismaila Uba Misilli, gave the assurance in a statement he made available to Journalists in Gombe on Friday.

He said that the park, located at Dadinkowa, within the vicinity of the hydropower plant, when completed and put to use, would be a hub for trade and investment.

He noted that the project is a big attraction for investors and industrialists as the zone boasts fertile agricultural land and other natural resources.

The DG press also said that Governor Inuwa’s administration had mapped out plans and other economic strategies that would enhance economic growth in the immediate host community, Gombe State and the nation at large.

These economic development initiatives, according to him, will pave the way for both local and large scale farmers to sell their farm produce to interested investors in their farmlands without having to transport them elsewhere.

Misilli said the project would also create jobs for the state’s teeming youths and generate revenue for the government.

He recalled that Governor Inuwa had last year presented the master plan of the industrial park to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and also intimated him with the award of the contract and the commencement of the project.

“When completed, the park will not only boost the economic standing and stability of the state but will create jobs for the teeming youths within and outside the state in the agricultural production, processing, marketing and distribution, among others,” the Governor’s spokesman said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park