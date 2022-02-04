Ortom heads PDP FCT LGA council elections campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the National Campaign Council for February 12, 2022, Local Government Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, naming Governor Sam Ortom of Benue state as the chairman.

Four other state governors are members of the 24-man council, including Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Bauchi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also named as members of the council are Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Walid Jibrin; former senate presidents, Sen. David Mark and Sen. Bukola Saraki; Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Kogi state governor, Ibrahim Idris; House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; Sen. Philip Aduda, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Prof. Jerry Gana, Hajiya Zainab Maina – Member, former Benue state governor, Sen. Gabriel Suswam; Rt. Hon. Magaret Icheen and Sen. Zainab Kure.

Others are Sen. Solomon Ewuga, Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, Hon. Jiba Y. Micah, Hon. Hassan U. Sokodabo, Hon. Ngbede John, Hon. Zakka Dogo Sunday, Engr. Sam Uhuotu, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, Hon. Francis Orogu, Barr. Tanko Beji, Hon. Chris Hassan, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Hon. Chief Felicia Ebun Owolabi, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who is Secretary.

A statement signed by Hon. Umar M. Bature, PDP’s

National Organizing Secretary, urged all aspirants, members of the party and its teeming supporters in the FCT to remain focused “and continue to work hard as the PDP marches to victory in the elections.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said that there is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialization.

He made the remark Friday, when a two-man delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Messrs Wu Baocai and Li Ineijian, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Baocai and Ineijian are representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

Ayu said that Nigeria was impressed with the great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years, noting that it was largely due to the vision of the ruling Communist Party of China, the will of the government and the discipline of the people.

Recalling that the history of mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China dates back to decades, the PDP National Chairman said the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

He added: “We welcome you to the PDP and thank you for the gesture of cooperation; the invitation to the PDP leadership and the Nigerian youths to visit China in addition to the plan to boost educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between our country and yours.

“There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialization. This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a chequered history like Nigeria. But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country. The PDP is determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of life of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours. The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship.”

Earlier, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Mr. Baocai, said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided to open a party office in the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria given Nigeria’s growing importance in world affairs and the need to deepen political ties.

According to him, while the CPC Office in Nigeria opened only four months back, the party already has offices in three other strategic countries in Africa namely; South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

Baocai thereafter sued for political, educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between China and Nigeria and promised to give scholarships to Nigerian youths willing to study in China.

At the meeting were other members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

