Much ado about sex

Until man fell in the Garden of Eden, salacious passion was not granted by God. Adam knew his wife, Eve, in Genesis 4:1, after the atrocious concession to the slimy serpent in Chapter 3. I have a feeling that God quickly released the sex passion to the duo to forestall the possibility of the devil scoring another major one over them, by goading Adam to start out with bestiality as the ordained sexual orientation for man, though it is part of the craze now gripping a world determined to perish.

Without God also prodding Eve towards her man pleasurably, the next “apple,” from the serpent might be a marriage to a tree by the first woman, and a consistently perverse world, would justifiably point at the “beginning” as a reliable guide to the nonsense pervading the world today, with supposedly-sensible ladies offering themselves in marriage to inanimate things, the mental sickness known as objectophilia.

In the midst of the pandemic last year October, a certain Rain Gordon was capturing attention in far-away Moscow. Rain (imagine that name) claimed she was always romantically-attracted to things without breath and ended up tying the “knot” with her briefcase which she named Gideon. The 24-year-old said she had dated real men in the past, but was always attracted to objects than people. She said she first met “Gideon” at a hardware store in August 2015 and developed “feelings” for it. At the wedding, she even had a friend officiate the ceremony!

Even those who were privately very convinced she needed help, would come out in public, requesting that her sexual orientation be respected, all in the name of political correctness. Those who think they are cancelling the culture of righteousness because they currently control the level of monstrous political power, should be careful with God. Something yet unheard of, in human history, may be in the offing for them.

Essentially sex is a flesh business. It began when the full Spirit of God departed man (see Genesis 6:3), and the heavenly glory of man, was overtaken by the enemy. God made it legal, knowing full well, Satan would create a counterfeit. The result is all over today, with more falling to and into, illegal sex; unapproved of God.

It didn’t just begin. In the succeeding Verse after the scripture quoted above (Verse 4), we see fallen angels, referred to as the sons of God, illegally copulating with daughters of men and bearing children. The result was the coming of giants onto the earth. In other word, sex is also very spiritual.

In fact, the way of man got so bad with God that in the following Verses of the same Genesis 6, (5, 6, 7), He had concluded to destroy man, because “every imagination and intention of all human thinking was only evil CONTINUALLY.”

From the scripture, the slope began for man, after unauthorized sex came into the equation. It wasn’t so from beginning. The author of illegal sex is the devil. Period! Man can label it anyhow, but it doesn’t change it with God. Without doubt, the daughters of men, mentioned in Verse 4 above, didn’t know they were “falling” and copulating with fallen angels (demons) and the scary result, must have come as a shocker. Do you know that angelic-looking man who picked you at the club house yesterday, could be a demon?

A story was told by M.F.M Overseer, Pastor Olukoya of a student leader who was a cultist and had serpent as glancs (check the meaning out) and whenever he went down with the so-called babes swooning over a handsome SUG President, he was actually initiating them and getting serpentine spirit into those daughters of Eve. How sad!

Without the Holy Spirit of God, any man or woman, would fall into the sin of illegal sex, which God Himself said He would personally punish, because a huge price was paid for our bodies, the temple of God, on the Calvary. But, it is easily the easiest sin man commits today, in variants, forms and textures.

Big men are falling by it, big time. Just months back, Andrew Cuomo, New York eccentric governor, was a huge presidential prospect for Democrats. He was almost certainly going to escape with a slap on the wrist with the deliberate under-count of nursing home COVID deaths-for political gain-until his dalliances began to surface, up till the sixth woman last week and if he still in office by today, it would be because of a maverick that he is, he has chosen resignation over impeachment. Despite her continued descent into spiritual infamy, the American society still pretends to hold public officers accountable to the strictest of morals, I must add, for those caught up, by truth.

I still wince whenever Aliko Dangote’s “foreign exposure” flashes through my mind. Why should Africa’s most-prized maikudi (richest) be that easily “ripped out”, simply because of illegal sex, except the big man was secretly married to that “breakable” damsel, which would have become a global headliner, because ladies of this generation, kiss, tell and demand an arm and a leg for it. And here is a man who could get it legal, anywhere in the world, with just a truck-load of wads, out of his abundance.

How big should the fall be, for others to learn that illegal sex, will always bring real intercontinental troubles because heaven didn’t sanction it.

Remember Dominique Gaston Andre Strauss-Khan? His presidency should possibly be rounding off in France at about now, if illegal sex hadn’t ruined his future, after being ex-this, ex-that, home and abroad, (IMF), with the socialist party almost settled on him as their bankable standard-bearer. The Professor of Economics couldn’t manage his gaze on Nafissatou Diallo.

When the flesh takes over, anybody can do anything, including genuine children of God, in moments of indiscretion. That is why the spiritual leaders can’t leave the issue of sex to the Woke culture, considering millions of homes already lost to illegal entanglement. Yes, God said it isn’t good for man, to be alone, but Eve wasn’t originally brought for bodily pleasure. It was for companionship.

Until Adam fell, I have a feeling that God planned multiplication of human race through divine conception through Holy Spirit, just like the birth of Jesus Christ. What a major loss to man. Imagine all being born of the Spirit of God and man and wife arrangement, mainly for help meet!

