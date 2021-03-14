Church, clerics need to sit up to engage youths —Afolabi

Apostle Johnson Olayinka Afolabi is the Founder and President of the Joyous Miracle Gospel Church and Ministries, Ogbomoso, Oyo State. The gospel musician-turned cleric, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks on national issues, and the way forward.

The country has been facing a lot of challenges, even from the beginning of 2021despite numerous prophesies that the year was going to be good. Why this departure?

The year is going to be a remarkable one in Nigeria and the current challenges of the country cannot be a hindrance. God knows about everything going on. The problems we are facing will surely end latest June. God will proffer a lasting solution to the herdsmen issues, and I am assuring you because I am praying over it and that is the voice of God to me. As of April, we will see that God has already intervened. If these problems did not come up, there can’t be a settlement. I can’t say whether we will separate or not, but something great will happen in Nigeria. The hand of God will perform wonders and restore peace and the tribulations we are facing will end.

Do you think that the country has recovered fully from the impact of COVID-19?

The government made a huge mistake by closing down churches during the pandemic. COVID-19 was brought from the treasury of the spirit of the devil and it is one of the diseases and viruses that are newly formulated. The devil has been unleashing different types of diseases on the earth, such as Lassa fever, Ebola, HIV, and now COVID. There is no power that can overcome such diseases or viruses apart from prayer. The devil knows this, and that was why he influenced the closure of churches.

When we pray in the church, we are calling on God, receiving healing and receiving peace from God; so, wherever we are, people will benefit from the radiation of God’s blessings. That alone conquers battles and causes the spirit of the devil to flee and, of course, sickness. But the evil ones know that if the churches are closed, the virus will spread faster. The world does not know this and I want them to know that prayer is a very powerful thing. Those that are unleashing terror and diseases on the human race are doing this for a purpose. I said it two years ago that a deadly disease is coming, and COVID-19 surfaced.

Likewise last year in the second month, I said the terror/disease will come from the North and will spread all through the nation. I said all those that have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists and were given mass burial will cause a serious disease that will spring forth another widespread disease from their decayed bodies. Nothing can be done to avert this than to seek the face of God, be clean, flee from sin and pray.

You claim that herdsmen crisis will end by June; how convinced are you?

This is the voice of God. It is not my ideology; God revealed this to me at our just concluded prayer programme for the nation. It will happen how God wants it. Things like this will not happen without the shedding of blood, but the settlement will come.

You will agree with me that the country is not settled with the security challenges. The government has tried every means to make sure that security is stabilized. You will also remember that Oyo State was the hot spot weeks back on the issue of security. Could this be classified as punishment from God?

Our governments are not doing anything to secure the nation. Is it our president that is in power? Those in his cabinet, are they all Nigerians? There are some cabals in his cabinet that don’t mean well for our nation. They are not managing the Fulani herdsmen crisis well. Will true Nigerians rule like that? Those that are granted amnesty are now heading our security structure. It is time the government takes the bull by the horns to find a lasting solution to the security challenges of the country.

Clerics all over Nigeria have been interceding for the country and yet the problems keep escalating; is it that prayer is not enough to solve our problems?

This is what is making me sad. Many clerics are not genuinely praying for Nigeria. They are praying for themselves to become wealthy and gain popularity. The Bible says to ‘pray for the peace of Jerusalem.’ I just concluded a two-month prayer programme for Nigeria. The intercession programme was done in all my branches across the country; we just concluded it a few weeks back. It was during the prayer that God answered and told me that a great thing will happen in the 6th month of this year and that Nigeria will triumph. We pray, but some clerics don’t; for instance, a cleric recently boasted that he didn’t wish the COVID-19 time to pass, because he acquired his third private jet during the pandemic.

Is that supposed to be a thing of joy? The pandemic must not be a thing of joy for a messenger of God. A person who is truly called by God should not be happy about tribulations. I preached on the radio one time and I said pastors have to be careful and firm with the youths. We preach to them in church, but the teachings are not really effective as they engage in different vices. Amotekun is here now; recently, Sunday Igboho also admonished the youths to get fortified with charms and voodoo as a result of the security challenges of the country. This is worrisome. Clerics and the church at large need to sit up to engage the youths spiritually and in all ramifications from being totally hijacked by the enemy.

A lot of them are in the most deadly cults in the world. Cleric should face and be enthusiastic about the right teachings at the right time. If we had prayed and brought people to God Nigeria will not have this problem now. Is it the clerics that are in the cult that will encourage youths in Christ? They will rather encourage evil. The clerics are not doing enough except a few.

I did a record in 1985 about the sins of Nigerians. The sins of Nigeria are more than the grace that our prayers bring. People pray, but some people are doing otherwise; they derive joy in killing people. Others are planning to ruin some people, and we say we are praying. As we pray, atrocities are piling up. Above all, we will not relent; I also charge those praying for the country not to be weary because Nigeria will soon triumph and the will of the devil over Nigeria will be in vain.

Is it a bad idea for clerics to live a flamboyant life?

It is totally wrong. The Bible says our weapons of war are not carnal, but mighty by the spirit of God to pull down strongholds. Our wealth is not supposed to be worldly things. Virtually all the vehicles I have are gifts and I don’t hesitate to dash them out when the need arises. I have sowed a car and money into the ministry of a cleric that came for an open crusade in our town. I had three cars then. The following week, I gave a car to someone for him to sort a problem he approached me for. Our wealth is not jet; clerics should not amass earthly wealth but spiritual wealth. When Jesus was on earth, he prepared a feast with the poor and the downtrodden. He said he was not sent to deliver the rich, but the poor. He was anointed to proclaim the Lord and liberty to the captives. This is the same reason we were called. I take care and pray for mad people without collecting a dime.

Is it not these things (amassing wealth) that are causing disunity in Christianity and not allowing the government to listen to Christians?

They can’t listen to Christians. People believed that Christians were holy; they saw us as people that have been dignified with the mercy of God. But now, is it so? We have exposed ourselves, bragged about ourselves. Some clerics will encourage anything; any form of behavior even in the church, and then say you can ask for forgiveness and pay your tithe, and all will be fine. Is that how God asked us to live? That is why many are being deceived. Sunday school teachers now think they have the calling of God.

You are not only a pastor, you are also a musician. How do you manage both?

I am a musician, a prophet, and an apostle. I healed a lot of people through the power of God. I was invited to a programme; a woman who was trusting God for a child was asked to come and meet me. I prayed, and she brought her baby to greet me months later. Most of the songs that are in town now, came through me. Tope Alabi’s song ‘Arewa to ju arewa lo’ originated from me, and many other songs too. I have them recorded. This is what God has called me to do and I am happy that I am doing it diligently.

The happiest day of my life was the day God called me in February 1977. I didn’t know it was a great thing. I learnt that all the deities in our compound were silenced when I was born. While growing up, they regarded me as a deity, saying I was Obatala. I didn’t know what it means. My grandmother would wake up in the morning and worship me by bowing her head for me. I didn’t know the meaning then. She provided anything I wanted. They taught me diabolic medicine, but it was not working for me. My mum took me to Quranic School; they said I was called by God. When I got there, I didn’t click. When God eventually called me in 1977, I went to see Prophet Obadare. It was then I realised the grace of God upon me. The location of my church was a forest, but today, God has done it. My calling is my utmost joy in this life.

As the preparations for the 2023 elections gather momentum, do you see a Yoruba man becoming the president?

No. Tinubu should forget it. If God does what He wants to do this year, to settle Nigeria, it will have an impact on 2023. I don’t see a Yoruba man; I see an Igbo man at the helm of affairs.

What brought about your nickname ‘Okoto Jesu’?

I am called that because of the way I dance. It was the nickname of a man who suffered during his lifetime, though he could dance. I didn’t like the name when I was first called by it because of the kind of life the man who bore the name had, but suddenly, I prayed and God told me that I would be called ‘Okoto Jesu’. It is always a delightful experience whenever I worship God.

SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Upcoming artistes in Nigeria Upcoming artistes in Nigeria

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Upcoming artistes in NigeriaUpcoming artistes in Nigeria