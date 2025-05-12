MTN Nigeria reiterates commitment to sustainable practice

•Invested 91.3bn in Corporate Social Investment

MTN Nigeria (MTNN) has reiterated its commitment to sustainability, emphasising that sustainability is at the core of the telecommunication company’s operation.

While addressing the capital market stakeholders at Nigeria Exchange (NGX), the Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTNN, Tobechukwu Okigbo, noted that MTNN ensures that its sustainability is embedded in everything they do, from greener operations to socially impacted initiatives, this shapes how the company creates value for the environment, society and economy.

In his presentation of the Fact behind Sustainability Report of the MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu said the governance system of the company rests on robust policies and guidelines that ensure accountability, transparency, and ethical practices.

“Reflecting our commitment to business ethics, risk management, employee well-being, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, we implemented 82 policies, processes, and procedures in 2024, 26 of which focused on sustainability. By aligning with industry standards and best practice, these measures enhance our sustainability performance and drive long-term value creation,” he said.

While noting that in 2024, the company invested N3.5 billion in Corporate Social Investment, bringing its total investment to N31.9 billion since its inception, Okigbo said leading this effort is the company’s Social, Ethics, and Sustainability Board Committee, which ensures that the ambitions translate into measurable impact.

He explained that MTNN, while not only imagining a cleaner, more inclusive future, is actively building it, anchored on the principles of Doing for the Planet, Doing for People, Doing it Right and Doing for Growth.

“We are resolutely committed to environmental stewardship, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2040. Our efforts focus on mitigating our environmental footprint and actively reducing our carbon emissions,” he said while speaking of the planet.

On ‘Doing for people’, he noted that promoting digital and financial inclusion and nurturing a diverse society are fundamental to MTNN’s sustainability endeavours. “By facilitating socio-economic development, we foster opportunities for community advancement, remaining transparent and accountable to stakeholders while striving to enhance lives through modern connectivity,” he said.

“We acknowledge the indispensable role of governance in sustainability, advocating for ethical conduct, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. Adherence to local and global governance standards form the cornerstone of our commitment to building trust and delivering sustainable value.

“Our operations significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economy, generating substantial economic value. We continually expand our network infrastructure to deliver quality services, driving mobile and internet adoption and fostering inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer of NGX, commended MTN for its leadership in sustainability reporting and transparent communication, while noting that with the engagement, MTN Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to sustainable business practices and transparent environmental, social and governance disclosures.

“This is upholding transparent accountability in the Nigerian Capital Market. It is also fostering greater market participation and boosting investors’ confidence,” he said.

