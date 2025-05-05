MTN Nigeria invests N202.4 billion to elevate connectivity nationwide

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has held its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos where shareholders reviewed the company’s full-year financial performance and endorsed its strategic priorities for the future.

The AGM came on the heels of a strong first quarter in 2025, during which MTN Nigeria invested a record N202.4 billion in capital expenditures and posted N133.7 billion in profit after tax, marking a major turn-around from a N392.7 billion loss in Q1 2024. This 159 percent year-on-year surge in Q1 CAPEX—the company’s highest-ever quarterly investment—has gone into expanding network capacity, boosting data speeds, and enhancing service quality nationwide, in response to rising demand for digital services.

The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, addressed shareholders, saying: “On behalf of the MTN Nigeria family, I am proud to affirm that our business remains deeply rooted in strength and resilience. Our foundation remains solid, and our role within the broader economic landscape is unwavering, even amidst the challenges we encountered over the past year. As we reflect on this journey, I am inspired by the resilience of the Board, management, and staff of our Company, backed by the unwavering confidence of our shareholders, the valued support of our customers, and the immense potential of our nation, Nigeria.”

Dr. Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The year 2024 undoubtedly tested our resilience as we navigated a challenging operating environment marked by severe macroeconomic conditions. At MTN Nigeria, we viewed these challenges as catalysts for innovation and decisive action. We focused on what mattered most, strengthening the resilience of our network, prioritising customer experience, and accelerating the growth of our commercial operations through our customer value management initiatives.”

However, the company reported a N400.4 billion net loss for the year, largely due to N740.4 billion in foreign exchange losses from the devaluation of the naira, alongside elevated operating costs, and higher interest expenses. Due to negative retained earnings, the Board was unable to recommend a final dividend for FY 2024, consistent with regulatory requirements.

Looking ahead, MTN Nigeria remains optimistic, citing tariff increases, currency stabilisation, and easing inflation as key factors that will support the company’s return to positive equity in 2025.

Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadri, commenting on this optimism said, “Our Q1 2025 results reflect strong operational execution and financial discipline, with service revenue up 40.5 percent and EBITDA growing by 65.9 percent. We delivered N133.7 billion in profit after tax, marking a significant turnaround from the prior year, while maintaining a healthy cash position and robust balance sheet metrics.”

During the AGM, all resolutions were passed by shareholders, including the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, the re-election of directors, and approval of remuneration policies.

The Q1 2025 report shows the company has returned to profitability and remains committed to strengthening network investments, accelerating digital inclusion, and delivering sustained value to its customers and shareholders.