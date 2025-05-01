MTN celebrates Kano’s changemakers with Go M.A.D. campaign

MTN Nigeria’s Go Make A Difference (Go M.A.D.) campaign continued its mission to empower young Nigerians, making a stop in Kano on April 25. Held at Coolio Restaurant & Lounge, Sabon Gari, the event brought together creative talents, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, all united by a shared drive to harness technology, innovation, and resilience to transform their communities.

As part of its ongoing nationwide tour, the Kano activation highlighted the transformative role of technology and creativity in shaping brighter futures for Nigerian youths. One of the standout moments at the event was the inspiring story shared by Hamza Adamu Fanda, Managing Director of Fantel Nigeria Limited.

Hamza recounted how he grew his business from a small team of just two to three employees into a company with over 200 staff members, 98 per cent of whom are youths. Fantel now operates more than 30 outlets across five states, serving as proof of how vision, perseverance, and digital connectivity can fuel enterprise and community development.

The event also spotlighted the creative contributions of Nasiba Babale, Creative Director of Poetic Wednesdays Initiatives. Nasiba spoke about her organisation’s mission to nurture young people’s creativity while promoting literacy and a stronger reading culture across Kano and Northern Nigeria.

“Through writing workshops, book drives, open mic sessions, writing competitions, and literary festivals, we are helping young people express themselves and grow,” she shared. Reflecting on the Go M.A.D. campaign, Nasiba praised MTN’s efforts: “It’s a very good initiative because when individuals make small differences, collectively it turns into a powerful movement that can move our nation forward.”

Speaking with the press at the campaign launch, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, shared the inspiration behind the Go M.A.D. initiative. “At MTN, we believe in driving progress, giving our customers the power to rise above challenges and create something extraordinary. The Go M.A.D. campaign is rooted in the belief that MTN data gives you the power to take on the world, to achieve the extraordinary, and to make a meaningful difference in your community, your family, and your workplace. It’s our way of saying: we see you, we support you, and we’re here to make your journey better.”

As part of the broader Go M.A.D. campaign, the Kano event not only celebrated individual achievements but also reinforced MTN’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with the digital tools and inspiration they need to transform their lives and communities.

