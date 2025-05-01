Abdullahi raises concern over alleged smear campaign against Senator Natasha

Nigerian political figure, Mohammed Abdullahi, has expressed concern over what he describes as an alleged orchestrated campaign to tarnish the image of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, calling for transparency and accountability in political discourse.

In a public statement, Abdullahi alleged that recent media publications targeting Senator Natasha may have been part of a coordinated effort involving third-party actors, reportedly linked to the office of his rival.

He referenced unconfirmed reports suggesting that substantial funds may have changed hands to fuel the negative coverage.

Abdullahi refrained from naming any individual as guilty of wrongdoing but emphasised the need for a thorough investigation by appropriate authorities.

“There are serious questions about the motivation behind these attacks and whether public resources are being misused to suppress dissenting voices,” he said.

The politician urged security and anti-corruption agencies to probe the funding sources behind recent publications, stressing that public confidence in institutions depends on principled leadership and transparency.

“At a time when Nigerians are facing unprecedented economic challenges, it is imperative that our leaders focus on governance—not political distractions,” he noted.

Abdullahi expressed solidarity with Senator Natasha, describing the situation as a test of how Nigeria treats women in leadership roles. He called on Senator Akpabio to directly address any outstanding allegations with clarity and respect for due process.

“The focus must return to the issues that matter to the

Nigerian people.

“We must resist the politics of personal attacks and elevate the standard of public service,” Abdullahi stated.

He concluded by urging all stakeholders to uphold the dignity of the National Assembly and protect the democratic space from tactics that could erode public trust.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations by Sandra C Duru on Facebook, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan opined: “I have carefully watched a livestream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on Facebook, on May 1st, 2025. The content of the livestream including the voice effect credited to me is entirely untrue and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used against Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Abiola, FIDA and fellow Nigerians as “Gullible and Hungry” are crazy falsehood and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me. It was from recent research that I also found out that the person who now represents herself as Sandra Duru is the same person who operated as Prof. Mgbeke on Facebook. In the nearest of time, I will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein”.