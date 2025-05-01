Army school honours don for teaching ideal knowledge of Islam

THE Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs (NASIA) has conferred an award on a renowned Islamic scholar and university don, Professor Muhammad Sani Umar Rijiyar Lemo, for teaching the Muslim community Islamic knowledge without extremism.

The award was presented by the commander of NASIA, Brigadier General A.Y. Emekomo, in Lagos.

Emekomo said the award was in recognition of the scholar’s contributions to the impartation of Islamic knowledge to Muslims in Nigeria and beyond.

“The presentation to Professor Sani Umar Rijiyar Lemo is in recognition of his efforts in teaching the Muslim community the right Islamic knowledge, ensuring people stay away from extremism, and ensuring a rightly balanced understanding of Islam,” he said.

According to the NASIA commander, Professor Rijiyar Lemo has devoted his life to creating awareness and educating Muslims on the correct path of Islam.

“We have been friends since university; in fact, we went to Saudi Arabia on the same day. That is why I felt it necessary to honour him and do it personally myself,” he noted.

He described the professor as courageous, gentle, and hardworking, always disseminating knowledge through various means with wide acceptance and respect both within and outside the country.

In his response, Professor Sani Umar Rijiyar Lemo thanked the school and the Commandant for the recognition and honour.

“Islam always advocates and promotes peace, unity, and helping one another. A Muslim is peaceful, gentle, and patient.

“There are bad eggs in every society; the same is true in Islam. So, having bad eggs in Islam does not mean all Muslims or Islam is bad, as some people may feel,” he said.