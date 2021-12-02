MTN, Airtel, one other emerge top bidders as NCC sets date for 5G spectrum auction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that three telecoms companies have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of fifth generation (5G) networks in the country.

The qualified bidders that have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM), are include MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, noted that the stage is set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction.

“The Commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the Mock Auction and the Main Auction.

“The Mock Auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the Main Auction will hold on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the same venue and same time,” the statement added.

