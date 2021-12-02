UPDATE: Court fixes Jan 18 for Nnamdi Kanu’s suit challenging jurisdiction

A Federal High Court, Abuja, will on January 18, 2022, hear a suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, challenging its jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

Justice Binta Nyako fixed the date, on Thursday, following an application for abridgment of time filed by counsel to the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Justice Nyako had, on the last adjourned date, fixed January 19 and 20 for Kanu’s trial continuation.

Kanu’s team of lawyers staged a walkout over allegation that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) refused to allow other counsel, including his American lawyer, Bruce Fein, access into the courtroom.

But Ejiofor had filed an application praying for the time within which to hear the trial to be abridged and the motion was served on counsel to the Federal Government.

According to the lawyer, a trial of this nature requires a day-to-day hearing in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and the Federal High Court Practice Direction.

Nyako then fixed Thursday to hear the application.

When the matter was called, lawyer to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, disclosed that the case was earlier adjourned till January 19 and 20, 2022, for trial continuation at the instance of the defendant (Kanu).

“My lord, only two days ago, we received a call from the registry of the court, informing us that following an application for an abridgement of time filed by the defendant, today is fixed for the hearing of the said application.

“My lord, we looked at the application and we filed a counter affidavit to that effect,” he said.

Responding, Ejiofor said it was not in contention that the trial was adjourned to January 19.

He stated that the substantive applications challenging the competence of the charges against Kanu and jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter were not adjourned along with trial.

“We have an application for time abridgement for today. Also, we have an application challenging the competence of the suit,” he said.

The judge, however, expressed concern on why Ejiofor felt the earlier adjourned date was too far.

“But importantly, I don’t know why you think I gave you a time that is far. Tomorrow (Friday), I have three judgments to give, on 6th December, I am attending a valedictory session of my deceased colleague. On December 10, I will sit to deliver judgment. On December 13, the court is closed for the year,” she said.

The judge explained that there was no date to accommodate the case.

The judge also told the IPOB lawyer that the day’s sitting was not scheduled to take other applications.

Nyako, who noted that the application for abridgement of time could go on without the defendant (Kanu), however, insisted that other applications challenging the competency of the charge could not be taken in the absence of the defendant in court.

Ejiofor also prayed the court to make an order directing the Federal Government to keep Kanu in a convenient facility.

“He is kept in a tiny place, he has not been eating well. He has been wearing one cloth since his detention,” he told the court.

The judge, who said that the DSS custody is not a five-star hotel, said: “unless I am given an evidence about what you are saying.”

She directed the lawyer to file an affidavit of facts about his claim.

Ejiofor also urged the court to direct the DSS to allow Kanu to practise his faith.

“Our client is a Jew, he is not allowed to practise his Jewish faith,” he alleged.

The judge then directed the DSS to give Kanu a maximum possible comfort, including changing his clothes and feed him with good diet.

Justice Nyako, who adjourned the matter till January 18, 2022, assured that all pending applications filed by Ejiofor would be taken on the adjourned date.