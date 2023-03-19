By Segun Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, is excited about her daughter’s second birthday anniversary and she didn’t mince words as she celebrated the girl, expressing her gratitude to God for blessing her with the “greatest gift” and her “biggest heart desire.”

Ini Edo, while speaking about the experience of motherhood in the last two years, revealed that being a mother has changed her life in ways she never imagined, calling her daughter “the most precious, adorable little girl” who has brought comfort and joy to her life.

“God blessed me with the greatest gift and my biggest heart’s desire. A shining light and the most precious, adorable little girl as I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself.”

Speaking further on how her life has changed forever, the actress stated that she had experienced motherhood in a way she never expected it to be, noting that waking up each day to the presence of her daughter and the love she brings were exciting. “It was impossible for anyone to describe the feeling if they have not experienced it,” she added.

