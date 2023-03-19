By Segun Adebayo

It seems some fans of Toyin Abraham have not forgiven her for supporting the candidacy of president-elect, Bola Tinubu, as one of them attacked the actress on Monday night, saying he would die if he ever watched any of her movies again.

Toyin had posted the picture of her latest movie, Ijakumo, urging her fans to go out and watch across cinemas in Nigeria and abroad, but her fan hit back, saying he would never be part of such anymore.

The angry fan and others took their anger out on the actress and pointed out that they had washed their hands of anything that had to do with Toyin and her movies.

While Toyin enjoyed positive reviews from a section of her fans, others simply said they had severed ties with her.

But Toyin, while reacting, cautioned her angry fans against using expletives against her and craft, saying no one will die whether they watch her movies or not.

“You won’t die in Jesus name, stop saying negative words please. It’s fine if you don’t want to watch but please don’t ever say you will die again please,” she added.

