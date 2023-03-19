By Segun Adebayo

Musician, Spyro, has revealed how he made futile attempts in his bid to make a name for himself and his career, saying every move he made failed.

Spyro has one of the biggest Nigerian songs at the moment, entitled ‘Who is your Guy?’ But he couldn’t make a headway until he returned to God’s guidance.

The singer, who was described by a section of music fans as a one-hit singer, disclosed that he had always been a talented musician and songwriter but his inability to recognise God and let Him lead took him through the wilderness of loneliness for many years.

Reacting to comments trailing the remix of the song with Tiwa Savage, Spyro said having Savage on the song was a blessing for him, adding that nothing matches the greatness she brought into the song.

Speaking further, he said he has always been talented but lacked grace and touch of the supernatural.

“I had always thought I could do it myself, so I kept doing all that was humanly possible but everything failed me until I came to the end of myself and surrendered to God,” he stated.

