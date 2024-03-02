One Taiye AbdulGafar has applied for divorce, custody and maintenance of three children she had for Saadu AbdulGafar over lack of love, at the Area Court, Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The petitioner told the court that she was tired of their marriage and prayed the court to dissolve it.

She also urged the court to grant her custody of their three children, but make the respondent responsible for their education and upkeep.

The respondent told the court that he was still interested in their marriage and settlement was ongoing to ensure that they continued their relationship.

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, advised the petitioner to exercise patience and consider settlement whenever approached by respondent, saying that all marriages had their challenges.

The case was adjourned to March 11, for report of settlement.