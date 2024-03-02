A woman, Opemipo, has brought a divorce suit against her husband, Seyi, at Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Opemipo claimed that Seyi did not love her.

She also said that he was irresponsible and full of domestic violence.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant loathed her and treated her with disgust.

Opemipo stated that Seun turned her into a drum he beat every day.

The plaintiff, apart from divorce, also pleaded for the custody of their children, but begged the court to mandate the defendant to be responsible for their welfare.

Seun on the day the case was mentioned pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

He also refused that his wife have custody of their children.

The defendant refused to come to court on the day the case was opened for hearing and also on other subsequent days.

Opemipo in her evidence said, “My husband is a womaniser. He is always in the company of strange women and squandered his income on them.

“He does not love me. He hates me and therefore treats me with disgust.

“We did not hold the traditional wedding and he did not pay my bride price.

“Seun showed me no love and affection. He started beating me early in our marriage.

“My husband is violent and always hits me with any dangerous object at his reach when he is angry with me.

“He beats and humiliates me in the presence of our child and his lovers.

“He is indifferent to our child’s welfare and is not bothered if he attended school or not.

“I enrolled our child in school and have been responsible for the demands of her education.

“Her feeding and clothing have also become my duty.

“I believe I will be better off living separately from my husband than continuing to stay under his roof.

“I plead that my prayer of divorce be granted and also that of our child’s custody because she is a female.

“The court should please enforce it that he should be responsible for her feeding, clothing, education and medical attention.

“I want him to give our child N15,000 every month for her upkeep because the standard of living in the country has skyrocketed.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, closed the case after the defendant refused to come to court after being served court summonses.

Akintayo while giving her judgment stated that the defendant was given several opportunities to save his marriage, but that he was defiant and refused to acknowledge the court summonses.

This according to Akintayo showed he was not interested in saving his marriage.

Ruling, Akintayo stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no formal traditional wedding was held between the two and no dowry was paid.

She granted custody of their daughter to the plaintiff and ordered the defendant to be responsible for her upkeep, giving feeding, education and medical care a priority.

Both were admonished to maintain peace.