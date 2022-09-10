“Uhmm… one more thing Lola.”

“Okay? What is it?” Lola responded

“I am sorry about … the thing is my dad is seriously ill and has been on my neck on bringing a woman home, and about me giving him grandchildren before he pushes up the daisies.

“It has been a thing of concern for me, considering his health issues. And I feel pressured whenever I get a call from home because they never stop talking about it.

“My sister’s wedding is coming up next weekend, and I was wondering if you could come with me to attend the wedding.

“Trust me you’ll be fine. I just need to feign being in a relationship so they can play down on talking about the marriage thing when I go for the wedding.

Lola was perplexed and excited about the offer but does not want to jump at it, so it doesn’t sell her out as being desperate.

“But we’re not in a relationship. How will this play out?” Lola asked.

“That is exactly why we will have to feign it,” Craig muttered excitedly.

“I am not sure I can do this, Craig. I am sorry. Thanks for tonight.” Lola said as she made her way out of the car.

Craig felt disappointed and sad as he drove back home.

Conversely, Lola got to her apartment and danced in excitement.

Unknown to Craig, his invitation to Lola to join him for his sister’s wedding was the most exciting news she’s ever got in a long time. She has been so focused on work that she hardly has the time for partying and no man has even invited her or thought of her as good company to a family event.

Lola was playing hard to get and follow the “girls’ code”. The girls’ code is an unwritten rule on dating; most women of whatever age, abide by it without even thinking about it.





Most women like to play hard to get; they deliberately adopt an aloof or uninterested attitude, typically to make themselves more attractive or interesting. They seek attention but then disregard it at the same time. They show initial interest and let it wane but deep down they desire close friendship.

Craig got home sad and confused. He thought he and Lola were already close enough to go out together and attend family events. He couldn’t wrap his head around Lola’s response…. “I am not sure I can do this, Craig. I am sorry. Thanks for tonight.” Those words kept ringing in his head and he could not sleep. He then remembered he was watching an action movie online some days ago, he picked up his phone and continued the movie till he fell asleep.

Lola woke up very early the next day, anxiously waiting for Craig’s call before she drove to work. She got to the office earlier than she normally would; she kept fiddling with her phone; checked her short messages, and WhatsApp messages, and looked at Craig’s Facebook page if he had made any posts.

Lola, you have a meeting in 10 minutes please join us at the board meeting, her colleague tapped her shoulder as she noticed Lola was deep in thought. It was a top executive meeting that took 5 hours out of Lola’s schedule for the day.

Her phone rang after the meeting, she jumped up with excitement to pick up the phone, oh my darling daughter I have been trying to reach you…it was Lola’s mum. She could hear the disappointment in Lola’s voice. She paused and asked Lola how her day has been and that she only called to check up on her. I am fine mum, retorted Lola. She felt disappointed that it wasn’t Craig’s voice over the phone.

To be continued

