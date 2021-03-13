Monday, 8th March was the International Women’s Day 2021, some students of Toyosi Model College, Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo State, write on their areas of interest in women.

Praise Oyedeji, 15 yrs old, SSS 2

I am proud to be a girl-child, who will one day become a woman. I marvel at and appreciate the strength of giving birth to children in a woman, irrespective of their number. She nurtures them until they become ‘generals’ in various fields, like a seed is nurtured till fruition. Again, it is wonderful to see a woman joggle many things because of her strength. She combines and copes with the stress at the home front and career or business, and none suffers.

Similoluwa Omolayo, 16 yrs old, SSS 3

Have you ever been to a place and it looks disorganised? It means a woman is not yet present there. Being her nature, a woman makes sure things are in order, unlike men who might not even notice. A woman would be at work and her mind is at home, thinking of her family. A woman, like my mum does, goes all out to support her husband and there would be no vacuum created in terms of meeting basic needs of the family. That is one of the things that define a woman. I am proud to be a girl-child.

Mary Olaniyi, 15 yrs old, SSS 3

I dedicate this to every girl-child, my mother and all women, as Proverbs 31 pictures it. I hail the world of a woman because it is full of wonders. She is the home maker, without her, the family is not complete. She can multitask; her diligence is second to none. She is smart and creative. Little wonder she is beautiful in and out. She is compassionate and fearless, as she faces every challenge with courage and overcomes. She is hard- working. Her family does not suffer. Hail her. Hail the bridge builder. Hail the being who is wired by God to make things happen. She is called woman.

Eniola Alonge, 16 yrs old, SSS 3

Women have proved to be more than housewives as they are seen thriving in all professions. This has in no small measure proved right the saying that. ‘What a man can do, a woman can do better.’ Women are not defined by customs they have passion in their spirit and love in their hearts. They break barriers for others to break records. I am grateful to the Creator, excited and proud to be among this strong and fearless species of his creation. I wish every woman the best of life. Happy celebration.

Goodness Simon, 13 yrs old, JSS 2

Look out for good colour combination of wears, you will find it on women and that reveals their good sense of fashion. What of making good food? A woman is found there. When you meet a man in nice outfit, find out, a woman has done an underground work before he appears in public. When you see children with good characters, healthy, coordinated, respectful and happy, a woman has been labouring to make things happen for them. A woman’s roles cannot be played by a man. She is unique, and plays unique roles in the society.

Mobolaji Abayomi, 15 yrs old, SSS 2

When I wake up every day, I try to understand the world and life of a woman because of her selfless nature. Make request a million times, she is never tired to grant. Call her a hundred times, she answers. She is never tired to satisfy every member of her family. She is a teacher, cook, doctor, nurse, care-giver, professional in her field, trader, driver, business woman, Awolowo woman got stars that sparkles and lightens one mood no matter how dark ‘the cloud’ is. Every woman is a legend, and if I could come back into the world, I would come as a woman.

God’s Favour Onikanni, 13 yrs old, JSS 3

A woman is very special. You ask why? These are my reasons: supportive in nature, understanding, sensitive, caring, possesses strength, wise, organised, sacrificial, home manager, sympathetic towards people and things, strong, creative, calculative, good at managing things, etc. A woman knows what it takes to be happy and goes extra miles to create it. I wonder what the world would have looked like if there are no women.

