Protesters and fans gathered for a candlelight procession in memory of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who were reportedly dispersed with tear gas at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State on Thursday night.

The procession, organised by Mohbad’s management, was intended to honour the late artist.

Participants, dressed in white T-shirts, played and danced to Mohbad’s music as a tribute.

According to reports, tear gas canisters were fired, allegedly by police officers present at the event.

Popular skit maker, Oluwadolaz, took to his Instagram page to claim, “We have been dispersed with teargas…”

However, conflicting accounts emerged, with one individual claiming that the tear gas came from an unidentified group that arrived unexpectedly.

The attendees emphasised that they were peaceful and that the police officers were securing the gathering.

Meanwhile, clarifications were made by a popular On-Air Personality, Do2dtun, on his X handle that the event was a candlelight procession and tribute concert, not a protest.

He wrote, “Honesty over Honesty Nigerians do not listen. WE DO THE MOST. This procession ended at Muri Okunola Park over 3 hours ago.

We ended and all left. Some still went to converge at the Lekki toll gate. It is not a protest. It is a CANDLELIGHT PROCESSION.”

The procession started at 5 p.m. and culminated in a tribute concert at Muri Okunola Park.





