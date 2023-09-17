Abuja Police public relations Prince Olamuyiwa Adejobi has said all evidence concerning Mohbad’s death should be directed to the Lagos Police public relations, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

This was posted via his ‘X’ handle on September 17th, 2023.

He said this in response to a screenshot of evidence of who killed Mohbad that a random “X” user gave, to which he answered by saying that sharing intelligence (information) on social media was unacceptable.

He wrote, ”You can’t share any actionable intelligence (evidence) here. It’s not advisable. You can reach out to

@BenHundeyin privately. Lagos command is to carry out an investigation on this case. I dont think it’s good enough to share intelligence (information) openly here. Thanks.”

