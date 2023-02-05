By Tunde Jaiyebo

Last time we began looking at modeling. We saw that one very critical component if our lives will count is modeling. We must have people who are our models and we too must be a model for others.

“Whether we realize it or not, each one of us has role models. We model our behavior, words, and actions after certain individuals. Most people don’t pick their role models intentionally. Instead, they simply imitate the people they spend the vast majority of their time with. To be successful in life, you must pick your role models carefully.” Cyrus

A model is a person whose behavior, examples and lifestyle can be emulated. Modeling is learning by copying, imitating, mimicking, following someone else. He is someone who has gone where you are planning to go and has done what you are trying to do. Models are patterns, examples and guidelines

Modeling motivates us to have power to execute (they take the struggle out of accomplishments) what the model has done can be replicated by following his example.

To get the best out of modeling certain things must be in place.

One has to discover who his or her model is. Models must be chosen deliberately. Not just anybody can be our role model. Be very wary and selective as to who you choose as your role model as you will become like who you closely associate with.

“You’re judged by the company you keep. Surround yourself with people of high character and integrity. They may rub off on you and provide extra encouragement when the stakes are high or the going gets tough.” Frank Sonnenberg

“He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.” Proverbs 13:20

“Don’t let anyone deceive you. Associating with bad people will ruin decent people.” 1 Corinthians 15.33 God’s Word

The second thing needed in maximizing a modeling relationship is observation – (study/regard with attention so as to learn). You need to be a conscious student of your model. Decide exactly what you want to learn and go all out to do so.





Thirdly fulfill the essence of modeling which is to imitate, duplicate and follow the example of the model.

“Find someone who has a life that you want and figure out how they got it. Read books, pick your role models wisely. Find out what they did and do it.” Lana Del Rey

We must aim to be able to say like Paul in 1 Thessalonians 1:6-7 (Passion) “And you became followers of my example and the Lord’s when you received the word with the joy of the Holy Spirit, even though it resulted in tremendous trials and persecution. Now you have become an example for all the believers to follow throughout the provinces of Greece”.

“If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, then, you are an excellent leader.”Dolly Parton

TO BE CONTINUED

