Mob sets car ablaze after driver knocks down two in Ibadan

No fewer than two people have been hospitalised in Ibadan following injuries they sustained when they were knocked down by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Orita Challenge area of the city.

Following the development, some angry residents set the vehicle on fire.

It was gathered that the vehicle, with registration number AKD 157 KU, Lagos, knocked down the pedestrians due to brake failure.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident.

Akinwande, in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, explained that the two people were conveyed to the hospital by a team of policemen from the Orita Challenge Divisional Headquarters.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a Lexus car with registration number AKD 157 KU (Lagos) was on fire with thick smoke coming out of the vehicle.

“Preliminary fire investigation revealed that the fire was suspected to have been caused by hoodlums that deliberately set the vehicle on fire because the driver hit a passerby due to brake failure.

“Two persons were rescued alive and conveyed to hospital by a team of policemen from Orita Challenge Divisional Headquarters led by CSP Mavins Jayeola,” the statement read.