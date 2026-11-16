2027: MDPCO takes Makinde’s message to Abuja residents, streets

The Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has intensified its grassroots mobilisation for the 2027 presidential poll, taking Governor Seyi Makinde’s Reset Nigeria message to the streets of Abuja in a campaign aimed at winning residents’ support for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential ticket.

The campaign team on Monday took the mobilisation to Gwarimpa, one of Abuja’s largest residential estates, where members and supporters of the APM engaged residents, business owners, commuters and other members of the public, distributing campaign materials and canvassing support for Makinde’s presidential ambition.

Dressed in branded T-shirts and face caps, the campaigners distributed flyers highlighting the Reset Nigeria agenda at markets, shops, bus stops, food outlets, workplaces and other public places.

Some participants also carried flags bearing the photographs of Makinde and his running mate, former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Musa Daura, alongside inscriptions such as “Makinde for President”, “Reset Nigeria”, “Join to Become a Reset Agent” and “I Am a Resetter.”

Addressing residents and supporters at Gwarimpa 1st Avenue Market, the APM FCT senatorial candidate, Hon. Adama Umar Yahaya, urged Nigerians, particularly residents of the FCT, to support Makinde’s presidential ambition, saying his administration would address the country’s economic and security challenges.

Yahaya accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of worsening the nation’s economic and security challenges through what he described as inefficiency, corruption and anti-people policies.

The candidate called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 and support Makinde, whom he described as a credible alternative capable of reversing the country’s fortunes.

He maintained that Makinde had the blueprint to transform Nigeria, adding that his Reset Nigeria manifesto provided a roadmap for national renewal.

Yahaya explained that the road walk was designed to take Makinde’s message directly to residents of the FCT and build grassroots support ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Oyo governor has in recent months intensified his electioneering engagements through stakeholder consultations, town hall meetings across the six geopolitical zones, state rallies, road shows, house-to-house campaigns and media appearances.

The MDPCO said the Abuja exercise was part of its coordinated campaign activities ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The organisation is expected to extend the road walk to other parts of the FCT after a formal launch of the exercise on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. They are programmed to touch Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Kuje, Dei-Dei, Bwari, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Nyanya, Karu, Jikwoyi and Kurudu.