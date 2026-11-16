Tinubu applauds Nigeria’s re-election into ITU Council

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Nigeria’s re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for another four-year term, which begins in 2027.

The President described Nigeria’s re-election at the ongoing ITU conference in Doha, Qatar, as a significant diplomatic and strategic achievement that underscores the country’s growing influence in global telecommunications, digital innovation and ICT governance.

He urged the Nigerian representatives to use the renewed mandate to strengthen the country’s leadership in digital innovation, telecommunications development and international ICT cooperation.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed that President Tinubu commended the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, for coordinating Nigeria’s diplomatic engagement and providing the leadership needed to secure this important victory.

The President also applauded the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, who led the Nigerian delegation, for his commitment and effective representation of the country’s interests.

“I equally recognise the invaluable contributions of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who served as Deputy Head of Delegation; the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida; Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ambassador Innocent Imejuo; and the officials of the Federal Ministry of Communications, the NCC, the Permanent Mission in Geneva and the Nigerian Embassy in Doha.

“I appreciate the dedication, teamwork and professionalism of all members of the Nigerian delegation and diplomatic personnel whose collective efforts contributed to this successful outcome”, President Tinubu said.

The ITU, established in 1865 as the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies, plays a critical role in shaping global telecommunications standards, expanding digital connectivity and promoting international cooperation in the digital economy.

Nigeria’s continued presence on the ITU Council provides an important platform for the country to contribute to global policy decisions, champion the interests of developing nations, promote inclusive digital transformation and advance its aspirations in the rapidly evolving global digital landscape.