Mixed reactions trail Tinubu’s two-year scorecard

•Adeyinka, CharlyBoy, Kate, Amata, Kosoko, others speak

AS President Bola Tinubu marked his second year in office on May 29, reactions continued to trail his administration’s performance, especially in the areas of economic policies, social welfare, and developmental projects.

While the President rated himself high, celebrating what he described as “bold reforms and critical infrastructural strides,” many Nigerians remain divided, and the celebrity community has not held back in voicing their opinions.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko threw his weight behind the Tinubu administration, saying, “Leadership is not a day’s job. This government inherited a lot of problems and I believe they are trying to fix them. We must give them time.” Kosoko, a known supporter of the ruling APC, urged Nigerians to be patient, stressing that reforms are often painful at the beginning.

Popular rapper Olamide also struck a hopeful tone. While acknowledging the economic difficulties many Nigerians are facing, he said, “There’s been some sense of direction lately. It’s not perfect, but I see an attempt to move from where we were.” The YBNL boss added that young Nigerians should focus more on nation-building rather than apathy.

However, not all entertainers shared this optimism. Skit maker and activist Debo Adebayo, widely known as Mr. Macaroni, minced no words in rejecting Tinubu’s self-assessment. “You rate yourself high when millions are suffering? Nigerians are barely surviving. Things are worse!” Macaroni posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the only visible change under the administration has been “heightened hardship and a disconnect from the people.”

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw didn’t seem to be bothered about the anniversary as she said in a phone interview that she would not comment on the development. Asked about her reaction to the celebration and second year anniversary, she simply said ”Segun, no comment”.

Musician and activist, Charly Boy, came down hard on the administration, stating, “Na sufferhead we dey celebrate? Democracy don turn to demon-crazy. This government has failed the people in two years. All na audio progress.” Charly Boy warned that continuous hardship without visible relief could lead to unrest. The people ruling Nigerians are criminals who should be kept away from governance; the success they said they have recorded only existed on the pages of newspapers. They were never ready for governance but to enlarge their empire and make life more miserable for Nigerians. I have said that I am retired but not tired. When Nigerian youths are ready to say no to all the negative policies and thievery going on in this country, I will join the protest- This time it will be a total shutdown”.

Harrysong and Kcee, while acknowledging the tough economic climate, urged Nigerians to “remain hopeful and prayerful.” Harrysong noted that the country “has been through worse,” and that “with unity and resilience, the storm will pass.” Kcee added that the entertainment industry itself has managed to thrive even amid adversity.

Veteran comedian Gbenga Adeyinka saw a silver lining, asserting that some of Tinubu’s reforms, especially in the oil and power sectors, are “long overdue.” According to him, “The President is taking bold steps others avoided for years. It’s tough, yes, but necessary for real progress. Nigeria is getting right. I know people will drag me for this, but if Tinubu could not fix Nigeria, none of those aspiring to come in will be able to do anything. Are the reforms affecting me? Yes, it is but it is better to be affected now than to be sorry later. Before now, Nigerians were living a life of champagne on Coca-Cola income. It has not been easy for anyone but I strongly believe the economic reforms are yielding results and I am certain that Nigerians will praise Tinubu when he leaves the office.

For Fred Amata, veteran actor, Nigeria is expected to get better under the leadership. “I think the President is an enigmatic ruler with most power. I expect Nigeria to get better under his leadership. That’s how much I can say about the president and his administration in the last two years.”

Rapper Vector offered a more nuanced take. “You can’t judge a nation’s economic recovery in 24 months, but what we can judge is the direction and intention. I think we’re seeing some direction, even if it’s not popular yet.” He encouraged young Nigerians to stay engaged and informed, not just critical.

Musician Skales, however, took a different stance. “People are hungry; people are angry. That’s the truth. Don’t gaslight the masses with promises. Let’s feel the change, not just hear about it,” he said in a video that went viral online. He insisted that good governance must translate to affordable food, security, and access to basic needs.

For Skillz, the President’s focus on infrastructure is commendable, but he added, “We can’t live in flyovers. Fixing roads is great, but the cost of living must come down too.” He highlighted the struggles of everyday Nigerians, especially youth and creatives, trying to survive without adequate support.

Other entertainers such as Yemi Alade, Timaya, and Fireboy DML have largely remained silent on the anniversary, but fans and followers continue to demand that celebrities use their voices to speak truth to power, especially at a time when many Nigerians feel the weight of economic reforms.

In his reaction, veteran actor, Saidi Balogun said “What was destroyed for thirty years can’t be fixed in 30 days. So I am of the opinion that the reforms, student loan, subsidy removal and other developmental projects embarked upon by the Tinubu-led administration will yield results. Some of them are already bringing results but we have to be patient with the government and pray that things continue to look up for us. Personally, I’m feeling very optimistic about the success ahead—we have turned the tide.”

Across the country, Tinubu’s supporters have highlighted achievements in the transportation sector, the approval of the student loan scheme, and the digital economy reforms. Still, these gains are overshadowed for many by the biting inflation, a weak naira, and rising unemployment.

Political analysts believe that the divided opinion among celebrities mirrors the national sentiment. “What we’re seeing is a class of influential Nigerians either pushing back or buying into the government’s narrative. This speaks volumes about the depth of polarisation,” said media analyst Sola Akinwumi.

