Why I don’t take chieftaincy titles —Makinde

OYO State governor, Seyi Makinde, said that he made up his mind as a matter of principle not to receive awards or chieftaincy titles until the expiration of his tenure of office.

Makinde made this known while receiving the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, through a delegation he empowered to meet the governor in his home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

While playing host to the delegation, Governor Makinde confirmed that he had been approached on various occasions for awards and chieftaincy recognition but humbly declined them based on his conviction.

The governor however said that, with the offer of a chieftaincy title made to him by Oba Ogunlade, he would, for the sake of the respect he has for the monarch, accept the offer.

Governor Makinde said his reason for not receiving chieftaincy titles was to allow people to properly assess and evaluate his performance in office and decide whether he deserved such honour.

On why he had to change his mind to accept the chieftaincy title to be bestowed on him as his wife, the governor said it was in recognition of his maternal ancestral home of Akure.

“There is always a saying that ‘a prophet is not honoured in his hometown,’ but I am more than happy that my honour as a prophet will begin from my maternal home of Akure”, the governor said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and the Olu of Okelisa Titun, Olu Adekunle Ajanaku commended the governor for his giant strides in transforming Oyo State and his immense contributions to Nigeria at large.

While delivering the message of the Deji on his decision and that of Akure people to honour the governor at home with a chieftaincy title during his tenth coronation anniversary coming up in July, the Olu of Okelisa Titun also described such gesture as a response to the noble character of the governor and his immense support for Akure Kingdom.

In his reply, the governor promised to continue to support Akure land and the monarchy while assuring the delegation of his unwavering commitment to the development of Akure and her people. The Governor also spoke about his personal people-focused projects in Akure, including the renovation of the St. David’s Cathedral.

The delegation also included Chief Akin Adinlewa, Dr. Festus Adedayo, the President of Crest Media, Mr Olumide Origunloye, Engr. Omoregie and a host of others.

