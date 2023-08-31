Social media users have continued to react differently to a video clip of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, reading a weather report for an agency under his ministry.

Keyamo, who was among the 45 newly sworn-in ministers, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to disclose that he was made to read the weather report for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency after paying a visit to the agency.

According to him, he was left with no option but to gladly agree to the request made by the agency personnel.

Captioning the video, Keyamo wrote, “Guess who read the weather report today? Yes, you guessed right! On a visit to one of my agencies today, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, they ambushed me with the request to present the weather report for today and I gladly obliged! Enjoy it! 😊😊”

The video has, however, continued to generate mixed reactions from social media users who took to the post comment section to share their different perspectives about the development.

While some berate the quality of the camera used for the video shoot, describing the broadcast as not so good, others are full of praise for the minister over what they describe as an impressive broadcast.

@Intrepid_RN wrote, “I don’t mean to disrespect. But the quality of the video makes it look like a 2003 video cassette clip.”

“Did they record the video with a tecno phone?” @iamstephenchris quaried.

Another user @ wrote, “But you are supposed to use the display and pointing around the locations 😀I can do better Sir.”

“I was expecting you to be pointing to the map showing the cities or states where the weather situation is going to be. Sir, you need to improve. If this job interview, you will not pass. @elgodme tweeted.

@Niyi89434563 wrote, “Haba Minister Festus. This presentation is too dry na, zero swag, no demo. You should’ve stood close to the edge of the map, profiled to the camera while you point to those states/cities as you call them out. A 3 minutes coaching by the mets crew would’ve made a difference.”





“Good presentation my able minister.” @oil_shaeik tweeted.

@Otunbaeyo wrote, “You really did well Hon Minister, just like you have been doing it for years.”

