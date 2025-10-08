Minor issues that may signify serious health challenges

As long as there is breathe, every individual will sometimes experience some minor discomfort that affects their health and such minor discomforts may disappear without medication. However, some little health issues that appear inconsequential and harmless are actually a sign of a bigger health problem. And they appear in symptoms that usually don’t raise red flags at inception; do you leak a little when you laugh? Have you stopped enjoying intimacy with your partner? Have you become unusually forgetful or continuously less motivated? Do your moods swing like a pendulum without reason?

These may be signs of a bigger health challenge but they are considered minor issues, and people don’t feel bothered about them as they think it is caused by stress or aging. But these seemingly harmless issues may require that you talk to your health care provider mainly because the body is smart, and such minor signs may be warnings about big health problems building up for later years if it is not caught early.

Some of these red flags are as common as constipation, urinary incontinence, depression, memory problems and sexual issues. Some signs to look out for include:

Urinary incontinence: Do you leak when you sneeze, laugh, lift something heavy or exercise? Or do you release an uncomfortable amount of pee because the urge to urinate becomes so overwhelming so quickly that you can’t get to a bathroom in time? This is urinary incontinence and it is a big deal as it can be a sign of health challenges like urinary tract infection, arthritis or a problem with pelvic floor muscles. It can also be a side effect of certain medications.

Sexual problems: Are you experiencing painful intercourse, problem achieving or maintaining an erection, or low sexual desire? These can impact on your relationship negatively and affect the quality of your own life. Sexual problems may also be a signal that you need to be treated for depression, diabetes, circulation problems or low hormone levels, or that you are taking a medication that’s causing side effects.

Constipation: Passing hard, dry stool less than three times a week or blood in your stool can cause hemorrhoids and other complications that can be very serious; it can be a sign that you have irritable bowel syndrome or a problem with intestinal functioning or that you rely too much on laxatives.

Depression: When you have low energy, irritability and a lack of interest in activities you normally enjoy, as well as appetite and sleep problems, there is a problem. Depression makes daily living difficult. It also makes taking care of your health; eating a healthy diet, exercising, getting adequate sleep and taking medications challenging. It may also be a warning sign that your stress level is too high, that a medication you take is causing side effects or that you’re grieving the loss of a relative or friend.

Memory problems: Do you have difficulty trouble remembering important information or have difficulty finding the words you need when speaking or writing or concentrating? It is a challenge. While many people experience more memory slipups as they age, most of which are normal, lapses that affect your ability to take care of yourself could impact your ability to live independently or to drive a car. Memory changes can also be a warning sign for depression and sleep problems.