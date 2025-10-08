Foundation holds STEM hangout for kids

The Kids Technology Empowerment Foundation (KTEF) a non-governmental organization dedicated to equipping young people, especially less privileged students, with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) skills through practical learning, competitions, and mentorship programs, held the third edition of its STEM hangout recently and the event was acclaimed to be a success

The STEM hangout tagged ‘The Humanoid Robot’ was held at the Oba Akinyele Memorial Secondary School, Basorun Ibadan.

The event had over a 300 children and was an enlightening experience for the students who got exposed to various STEM oriented projects. Also present were 13 teachers, STEM mentors and a private visiting school of 7 students from Living stone college with their teacher.

The event commenced with showcase of different type of humanoid robot; House Cleaning robot, Singer Robot, Food Server Robot, Robot Art Painter, Robot Farmer, A pregnant Humanoid Robot, Care Giver Robot, Customer Service Robot, Barber Robot, Chess Player Robot, Surgeon Robot, Dander Robot, Solder Robot, Industrial Robot and a chef humanoid robot.

The opening speech was delivered by the founder of the KTEF, Adenusi Cecilia, a Certified IT Professional and STEM Educator, who enlightened the students on Artificial Intelligence, a Carton-built humanoid robot and different sensors that make the robot respond to its environment.

The event proceeded with a showcase of the humanoid robot models powered by Arduino micro controllers (the brain), demonstrating how these components form the basis of automated machines. Two Carbon humanoid robots were exhibited, to showcase the movement and speech of a robot.

Another key segment of the hangout featured one of the STEM Mentors, Mr Lifted Olasehinde who gave an in-depth talk on the functions of robot sensors, using a functional robot that could effectively detect motion and touch, as a practical example.

The students got a hands-on introduction to the world of engineering and programming during the event and each level carried out different projects: JS1 students worked on building a robot head, JS2 worked on building a Robot Hand, JS3 worked on building a robot chest, SS1 worked on building robot legs while SS2 & 3 worked on the coding Arduino microcontroller for the robot automation.

Each session classes did their best and they presented what they could achieve within the short period given the organizers by the school. This division of labor ensured that students at every level were engaged with relevant, hands-on tasks and teamwork spirit.

The event was held with the generous support and accommodation of the secondary school teachers and their principal, who recognized the importance of such practical STEM exposure.

To conclude the successful hangout, gifts were distributed to the students, celebrating their participation and inspiring them to desire more as it relates to science and technology.

The event was successful with support from Mrs Funke Oyedun (Founder, Tech the Special) and others like Dr. Sakpere from Lead City University.

“We appreciate all the effort of our volunteering team including Omosalewa, Bolu, Michael, Bethel Gbenga-Ogundare, Abulsalam, Feranmi, Bunmi, Joel and Michael Akerele as well as Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare and the Nigerian Tribune team for constantly showing support,” Mrs Adenusi said.